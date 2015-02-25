GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, taking their cues from Wall Street's gains after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested the Fed would not rush into raising interest rates. * The dollar edged down against the yen and euro early on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen held back from giving a clear view on when the Fed may begin raising interest rates. * Brent crude rose marginally towards $59 a barrel on Wednesday, helped by the Fed's flexible stance towards interest rates and the eurozone's approval of Greece's reform plan. * U.S. Treasuries prices rallied on Tuesday, erasing early losses after testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen kept the door open for a later than midyear interest rate hike and a two-year note auction met with strong demand. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,004.66 (up 0.10 pct) * NSE index 8,762.10 (up 0.08 pct) * Rupee 62.1950/2050 per dollar (62.32/33) * 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.93 pct (6.91 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.66 pct (7.63 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his first full-year budget on Feb. 28 for the 2015/16 fiscal year that begins on April 1, seeking to put Asia's third-largest economy on a path of 8-9 percent growth over the next two years. KEY DEALS * India's Power Finance Corp. has got bids worth 44.40 billion rupees for its issue of bonds maturing in five years at an annual coupon of 8.36 percent, five merchant bankers said on Wednesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.58 62.57 62.25 62.23-28 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 24* $111.92 mln Month-to-date** $1.23 bln Year-to-date** $3.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb 24 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt Feb. 24* $235.96 mln Month-to-date $1.30 bln Year-to-date $5.22 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 24 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 24 Foreign Banks -5.00 bln Public Sector Banks 24.86 bln Private Sector Banks -14.68 bln Mutual Funds -0.55 bln Others 4.31 bln Primary Dealers -5.05 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Feb 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 56 bids for 183.01 billion rupees ($2.94 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 71.96 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.7 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)