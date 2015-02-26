(Corrects figures in year-to-date FII investments in Equity to $3.51 bln from $5.53 bln, and in Debt to $5.53 bln from $9.35 bln) GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares prices held near five-month highs on Thursday after upbeat U.S. housing and Chinese factory data, while the dollar nursed modest losses following Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments. * The dollar nursed modest losses early on Thursday, having eased for a second straight session after recent remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve prompted markets to push back the timing of an eventual U.S. interest rate hike. * Brent crude fell towards $61 on Thursday, reversing previous gains as a bulging U.S. crude stockpiles offset glimpses of an oil demand recovery. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Wednesday following two days of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which traders interpreted as suggesting the Fed could hike rates later than mid-year, and a solid five-year note auction. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,007.99 (up 0.01 pct) * NSE index 8,767.25 (up 0.06 pct) * Rupee 61.9650/9750 per dollar (62.1950/2050) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.92 pct (6.93 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.65 pct (7.66 pct) * Call money 6.90/7.00 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India's railway minister Suresh Prabhu will present his ministry's budget for 2015/16 fiscal year in parliament at noon * India cbank deputy S S Mundra at an investors conference OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's decrepit state-run train services stand to receive at least a 25 percent boost in investment to over $9 billion, funded solely by falling fuel costs, according to officials familiar with a railway budget set to be unveiled on Thursday. * India is unlikely to announce any significant increase in its health budget for the financial year that begins in April, two sources said, dampening hopes the federal government would allocate more funds to overhaul the public health system. * Investors looking for India's budget on Saturday to tackle fertiliser subsidies are likely to be disappointed, because sources say the government plans to largely maintain the current regime. * Indian cabinet on Wednesday approved state-run power producer NTPC Ltd's plans to set up 15,000 megawatt of grid-connected solar projects, which would be completed in three tranches. * Hindu nationalists in India have stepped up attacks on the country's beef industry, seizing trucks with cattle bound for abattoirs and blockading meat processing plants in a bid to halt the trade in the world's second-biggest exporter. KEY DEALS * Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone operator by users, is raising as much as $415 million through the sale of shares in its mobile tower unit Bharti Infratel BHRI.NS, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.36 62.34 62.18 62.15-19 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 25* $83.29 mln Month-to-date** $1.40 bln Year-to-date** $3.51 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb 25 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt Feb. 25* $307.73 mln Month-to-date $1.61 bln Year-to-date $5.53 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 25 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 25 Foreign Banks 7.98 bln Public Sector Banks -21.94 bln Private Sector Banks -5.93 bln Mutual Funds 3.49 bln Others 8.70 bln Primary Dealers 7.70 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Feb 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 51 bids for 187.01 billion rupees ($3.01 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 72.65 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.43 trillion rupees. (Reporting By Dipika Lalwani)