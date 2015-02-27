GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese stocks crawled to a fresh 15-year peak on Friday after the dollar surged against the yen as upbeat U.S. data flipped expectations back in favour of an early interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. * The dollar took a breather in Tokyo on Friday after surging to a one-month high against a basket of currencies overnight as U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials prompted investors to raise their bets on a rate increase. * Crude oil futures rebounded on Friday, with Brent heading for its biggest monthly gain since May 2009, as supply outages in North Sea and renewed fears of gas supply disruption in Europe supported prices. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday after an increase in core U.S. consumer prices in January pointed to marginally less dovish Federal Reserve policy and as an auction of seven-year notes met with soft demand. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,746.65 (down 0.9 pct) * NSE index 8,683.85 (down 0.95 pct) * Rupee 61.75/76 per dollar (62.9650/9750) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.96 pct (6.92 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.67 pct (7.65 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (6.90/7.00 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India to release economic survey data * India will release fiscal deficit data for April-January at 04:00 p.m. (1030 GMT) * India is expected to release infrastructure output data for January. * India to release foreign reserves data OVERNIGHT NEWS * India, which is seeking new chief executives for five state-run banks that are currently without a permanent leader or have a departing boss, has for the first time appealed for private-sector applicants to step forward. * India's latest effort to auction its telecoms airwaves is likely to face delays to its latter stages, after the Supreme Court said on Thursday that no decision would be final until a round of legal complaints on the sale mechanisms was completed. * India's market regulator on Thursday fined property developer DLF Ltd and its top management 520 million rupees ($8.4 million) as part of a broader probe into the firm's lack of disclosures during its initial public offering (IPO). * India's government unveiled plans on Thursday to invest $137 billion in its decrepit rail network over the next five years, heralding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive approach to building infrastructure needed to unlock faster economic growth. * India will raise railway freight rates on coal, iron ore and steel from April 1 to help fund an expansion of its well-worn network, a move that threatens to raise costs for local steel makers at a time when demand is weak and imports are surging. KEY DEALS * U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital Management will buy a "significant minority stake" in Indian private hospital operator Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd for 9 billion rupees ($145.86 million), the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.22 62.23 62.08 62.10-15 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Feb. 26* $374.44 mln Month-to-date** $1.45 bln Year-to-date** $3.55 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb 26 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt Feb. 26* $211.50 mln Month-to-date $1.82 bln Year-to-date $5.74 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Feb. 26 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 26 Foreign Banks -36.61 bln Public Sector Banks 34.84 bln Private Sector Banks -3.31 bln Mutual Funds -1.29 bln Others 3.25 bln Primary Dealers 3.11 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 536.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 505.68 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 538.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 67.50 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 453.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.08%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 227.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 682.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 11.61 (2 States) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 46 bids for 152 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 72.65 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.45 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)