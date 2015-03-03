GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar hovered close to an 11-year high against a basket of currencies while Asian shares firmed in early trade on Tuesday, with sentiment bolstered by another record day on Wall Street. * The U.S. dollar hovered just below a fresh 11-year peak against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, as rising Treasury yields helped it prevail against the euro in a choppy session. * Brent crude oil prices steadied above $60 a barrel in early Asian trading on Tuesday, supported by traders entering the market after prices dropped sharply in the previous session on the back of record U.S. stocks. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as large sales of corporate debt pressured prices and as investors continued to question whether the Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates in the coming months. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,459.14 (up 0.33 pct) * NSE index 8,956.75 (up 0.62 pct) * Rupee 61.8650/8750 per dollar (61.83/84) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.05 pct (6.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.74 pct (7.67 pct) * Call money 6.90/7.00 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on a two-day visit to Pakistan OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economy needs to reach an annual growth rate of 9 percent to 10 percent and then sustain that activity "many, many more years than 10 years" in order to improve infrastructure and bring down rampant poverty, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday. * India's budget could have been more ambitious on the fiscal front given the country's high public debt burden, Fitch Ratings said on Monday, two days after the finance minister announced plans to prioritise growth over painful reforms. * India has formally adopted inflation targeting, a historic monetary policy overhaul that marks a victory for Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan, as the government makes subduing chronically volatile prices a priority. * India's main public health programmes, aimed at millions of rural poor, have been in disarray for months because the government changed the way that over $1.3 billion in federal funds were distributed, according to data and letters seen by Reuters. * Shares in Indian steelmakers mostly fell on Monday amid uncertainty whether the government would raise import duties on the alloy and whether any increase would be enough to protect the industry. * India's central bank revised guidelines for lending to the priority sector on Monday, with loans to medium enterprises, sanitation and renewable energy sectors coming under the ambit of priority sector lending. * India's January fiscal deficit overshot the full-year target as the gap swelled to 5.68 trillion rupees ($91.70 billion), or 107 percent of the target for the 2014/15 fiscal year ending in March, government data showed on Monday. KEY DEALS * App-based cab service Ola has bought rival TaxiForSure for $200 million as it eyes a bigger share in India's fast-growing online taxi services industry, where it competes with local players as well as Uber, the U.S.-based online taxi-hailing company. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.25 62.30 62.23 62.23-25 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March. 02* $68.62 mln Month-to-date** $443.83 mln Year-to-date** $4.40 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 02 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March. 02* $68.01 mln Month-to-date $68.01 mln Year-to-date $5.86 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 02 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 02 Foreign Banks -24.66 bln Public Sector Banks 75.92 bln Private Sector Banks -44.30 bln Mutual Funds -4.25 bln Others 2.74 bln Primary Dealers -5.45 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 869.20 (3 States) 7.38% 2015 Interest Mar 03 20802.61 SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 24 bids for 76.88 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 72.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.56 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)