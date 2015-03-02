GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks got off to a steady start on Monday as soft U.S. data was partially offset by a weekend interest rate cut by China, while the dollar hit a five-week high against the euro. * The flagging euro probed fresh one-month lows early on Monday in a subdued start to the week, while an interest rate cut in China over the weekend gave commodity currencies only a fleeting boost. * Oil fell about 1 percent on Monday after posting its first monthly rise since June, pressured by continued weakness in China's vast manufacturing sector and higher Libyan crude output. * U.S. Treasuries appeared on track on Friday for their biggest monthly loss since May 2013 after strength in U.S. economic data over the month boosted expectations the Federal Reserve would take a less dovish stance on monetary policy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,361.50 (up 0.48 pct) * NSE index 8,901.85 (up 0.65 pct) * Rupee 61.83/84 per dollar (61.75/76) * 10-year bond yield 7.72 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.97 pct (6.96 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.67 pct (7.67 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI * Greenlam Industries, demerged unit of Greenply Industries , to list on NSE and BSE later in the day OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday announced a budget that put boosting growth before painful reforms, slowing the pace of fiscal deficit cuts and seeking to put domestic and foreign capital to work. KEY DEALS * A number of big-ticket offerings of rupee bonds are expected to hit the markets in the next two weeks and, sources say, Indian Railway Finance Corp, Power Grid Corp of India and Power Finance Corp are the likely issuers * India's Inox Wind plans to launch its up to Rs9bn (US$145m) IPO in March. The draft prospectus indicated that the wind turbine-maker plans to issue new shares for up to Rs7bn and an offer for sale of 20m shares for the remaining amount.Gujarat Fluorochemicals, which owns a 75% stake, is the selling shareholder. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.16 62.17 61.90 61.92-96 NA GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Feb. 26 Foreign Banks -29.20 bln Public Sector Banks 1.87 bln Private Sector Banks 9.32 bln Mutual Funds 14.10 bln Others 7.96 bln Primary Dealers -4.06 bln LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 20 bids for 82.74 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 72.65 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.48 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)