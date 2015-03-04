GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * An index of Asian shares and the dollar both edged down on Wednesday, as investors grew cautious ahead of central bank meetings and U.S. data later in the week. * The dollar hovered below an 11-year high versus a basket of major currencies on Wednesday, as investors awaited U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank meeting later this week for fresh direction clues. * Oil rebounded on Tuesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the Obama administration against accepting a weak nuclear deal with Iran, while rival Libyan forces targeted oil terminals in the African nation. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell for a second straight day on Tuesday, pressured by corporate bond sales, while demand for relatively high U.S. yields and anticipation of Friday's U.S. jobs report capped losses. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,593.73 (up 0.46 pct) * NSE index 8,996.25 (up 0.44 pct) * Rupee 61.9150/9250 per dollar (61.8650/8750) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.05 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.76 pct (7.74 pct) * Call money 7.35/7.40 pct (6.90/7.00 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India telecom spectrum auction * India to release services PMI data at 0500 GMT * Junior finance minister Jayant Sinha and chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian to attend an industry event in New Delhi * Money supply data at 0930 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * A surge in demand for renewable energy in India coupled with a capital injection from the country's second-richest man will help wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy turn profitable after six years of losses, its chairman said. * London's landmark Grosvenor House hotel has been put up for sale after its owner, part of troubled Indian conglomerate Sahara which has been trying to raise funds for its jailed boss Subrata Roy, was placed into administration by creditors. * India has widened an investigation into leaks of confidential documents from its oil ministry to include the defence ministry, raising fears that other secrets vital to national security may have fallen into the wrong hands. * India will not scale down its multi-billion dollar food welfare programme that promises ultra-cheap rice and wheat to most of its people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lawmakers in parliament on Tuesday. * India's Maharashtra state has extended a ban on killing cows to bulls and bullocks, a state government source said, in a blow to meat traders who are now considering legal action. * Ola, India's largest online taxi business, will more than double its reach by expanding into 200 cities after this week's acquisition of rival TaxiForSure handed it control of more than 80 percent of the country's organised cab market. KEY DEALS * Truck maker Volvo is looking to sell $250 million worth of shares in India's Eicher Motors, with an option to increase the sale to up to $300 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday. * Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, India's largest drugmaker by sales, said it has agreed to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc's opiates business in Australia to strengthen its pain management portfolio USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.20 62.23 62.16 62.16-17 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March. 3* $124.84 mln Month-to-date** $522.98 mln Year-to-date** $4.48 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 3 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March. 3* -$52.50 mln Month-to-date $15.52 mln Year-to-date $5.81 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 3 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 3 Foreign Banks -16.10 bln Public Sector Banks 10.13 bln Private Sector Banks 17.14 bln Mutual Funds -8.00 bln Others 0.68 bln Primary Dealers -3.86 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 134.25 (ASSAM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 05 170000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 05 60000.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 10 bids for 35.07 billion rupees ($566.5 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 72.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.5 trillion rupees. 