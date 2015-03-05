GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks slipped on Thursday after Wall Street continued to pull back from record highs ahead of Friday's closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the nervous euro languished at an 11-year low prior to the European Central Bank's policy meeting. * The euro wallowed at its lowest in over 11 years against the greenback early on Thursday, having suffered a big setback as investors waited for the European Central Bank to announce more details of its massive bond-buying program. * U.S. oil futures rose on Wednesday and benchmark Brent pared losses as OPEC member Iran stressed that it opposed a timeline for a freeze on nuclear activities, news that helped crude rebound from an early slide tied to swelling U.S. stockpiles. * U.S. Treasuries prices were mostly flat on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected reading on U.S. private payrolls growth contrasted with stronger-than-expected U.S. services sector data and created uncertainty ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,380.73 (down 0.72 pct) * NSE index 8,922.65 (down 0.82 pct) * Rupee 62.25/26 per dollar (61.9150/9250) * 10-year bond yield 7.69 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.00 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.76 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.35/7.40 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Tata Capital press conference at 1030 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to reform the insurance sector received a boost on Wednesday after the opposition Congress party backed the measure in the lower house of parliament. * India's latest auction of radio wave frequencies for telecoms networks got off to a strong start on Wednesday, with the government receiving bids worth about 617 billion rupees ($9.9 billion), according to bidding data. (bit.ly/1B6SANL) * India's annual oil products demand is forecast to grow 3.3 percent in the next fiscal year as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on local manufacturing and economic expansion will raise consumption of industrial fuels. * Cairn India Ltd, India's largest private sector crude oil producer, said on Wednesday it would cut spending by about 60 percent for the fiscal year starting April 1, as falling oil prices hurt profitability and make project expansions unviable. * India expects higher rainfall from the monsoon this year after patchy rains affected farm output last season, weather office sources told Reuters. * Indian banks hinted they could cut lending rates as early as next month, after a second interest rate cut in two months heaped pressure on lenders that have largely kept rates unchanged, citing weak credit demand and a lack of liquidity. KEY DEALS * India's Reliance Infrastructure has agreed to take over management control of Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co by acquiring a stake of about 18 percent for 8.19 billion rupees ($131.6 million). * Axis Bank, acting through its Baa2/BBB-/BBB- rated Dubai International Financial Centre branch, drew a book of $1.2 billion for a reopening of its 3.25 percent 2020 bonds. * India's IDBI Bank plans to raise up to 200 billion rupees ($3.21 billion) by issuing bonds in the next financial year starting April 1, news agency NewsRise reported, citing a stock exchange announcement. * State-owned Power Finance Corp has raised 16 billion rupees ($257 million) from the sale of 10-year bonds priced to yield 8.20 percent. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.33 62.76 62.58 62.67-70 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March. 4* $447.59 mln Month-to-date** $644.79 mln Year-to-date** $4.60 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 4 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March. 4* $268.27 mln Month-to-date $283.79 mln Year-to-date $6.08 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 4 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 4 Foreign Banks 76.71 bln Public Sector Banks -85.29 bln Private Sector Banks 1.48 bln Mutual Funds 6.45 bln Others -14.71 bln Primary Dealers 15.35 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 134.25 (ASSAM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 05 170000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 05 60000.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all seven bids for 22.47 billion rupees ($363.39 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 72.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.6 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.3278 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)