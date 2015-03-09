GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks buckled while the dollar held firm in early Monday trade after strong U.S. jobs data fanned expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than previously thought. * The dollar drifted to a fresh 11-year high against a basket of major currencies early on Monday, remaining in favour as markets wagered the Federal Reserve might lift interest rates sooner rather than later. * Crude oil prices closed down on Friday, with benchmark Brent losing its most in a week since January, as a resurgent dollar and fear of a U.S. rate hike diverted attention from the shrinking number of rigs drilling for oil in the United States. * U.S. Treasury yields shot higher on Friday after data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls beat expectations and the jobless rate fell to a more than 6-1/2-year low in February, bolstering the view that the Federal Reserve will consider hiking rates in June. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 29,448.95 (up 0.23 pct) * NSE index 8,937.75 (up 0.17 pct) * Rupee 62.1550/1650 per dollar (62.25/26) * 10-year bond yield 7.71 pct (7.69 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.09 pct (7.00 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.62 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 7.45/7.50 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Having agreed this week to formally adopt inflation targeting as a guiding star for monetary policy, India's government and central bank remain at odds over how crucial decisions are made. * India's central bank has allowed lenders to add the cost of registration and stamp duty in the total cost of a house valued at not more than 1 million rupees ($16,000) for determining the maximum loan the property can get, in a move aimed at boosting availability of affordable housing. * A new bank announced in India's annual budget last week could boost loans and cut borrowing costs for the country's cash-starved small businesses - tailors, mechanics and phone booth operators who account for around a fifth of the economy. * A panel of advisors to the Indian government has recommended that late-stage clinical trials be waived under certain conditions for some new drugs already being sold on international markets. * British government services group Serco expects binding offers for its Indian outsourcing unit in early April, with private equity firms the strongest contenders to lead a management buyout, three sources familiar with the matter said. KEY DEALS * Adlabs Entertainment is expected to raise up to 4.67 billion rupees ($75 million) from its IPO of 20.3 million shares after setting an indicative price range of rupees 221-Rs230 * Lodha Developers has priced a debut $200 million five-year non-call three bond at 12 percent, tying Evergrande Real Estate Group's February issue for the year's highest yield on a dollar note out of Asia. * A $315 million 15-month bridge loan for state-owned airline Air India has been launched, with Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. * The $400 million refinancing for state-owned oil company Hindustan Petroleum has been launched into general syndication. Mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners ANZ, BNP Paribas, DBS, Deutsche Bank, Mizuho Bank, RBS and UOB are underwriting the facility equally. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp has raised 7 billion rupees ($112 million) through the sale of a 7-year bond priced to yield 8.27 percent. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.71 63.20 62.72 63.15-18 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 5* $12.84 mln Month-to-date** $1.11 bln Year-to-date** $5.07 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 5* $230.34 mln Month-to-date $514.13 mln Year-to-date $6.31 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 5 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 5 Foreign Banks -15.30 bln Public Sector Banks 33.91 bln Private Sector Banks -9.53 bln Mutual Funds -2.95 bln Others 1.42 bln Primary Dealers -7.55 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 09 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 09 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 09 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 09 19240.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 17 bids for 38.84 billion rupees ($624.04 million) at its four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls at 67.70 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.54 trillion rupees. 