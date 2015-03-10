GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar neared multi-year highs on the yen and euro in Asia on Tuesday amid starkly diverging outlooks for interest rates globally, while markets looked past a surprisingly high reading on Chinese inflation. * The dollar hovered near multi-year highs against the yen and euro on Tuesday, initially flagging on profit taking but quickly finding its footing again as the underlying theme of monetary policy divergence held sway. * Brent prices fell 2 percent on Monday pressured by European Central Bank bond-buying, while U.S. crude rose about 1 percent on a smaller-than-expected build in inventories at the key Cushing oil hub, leading to a narrowing gap between the two benchmarks. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as the launch of the European Central Bank's 1.1 trillion euro bond-buying program drove down euro zone interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,844.78 (down 2.05 pct) * NSE index 8,756.75 (down 2.03 pct) * Rupee 62.55/56 per dollar (62.1550/1650) * 10-year bond yield 7.74 pct (7.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.61 pct (7.62 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (7.45/7.50 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Indian auto industry body SIAM will announce vehicle sales numbers for February at 0430 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * A ruckus over the release from prison of a man who led one of the biggest revolts against the Indian military in Kashmir is adding to mounting problems for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he tries to push economic reform through parliament. * Indian factory growth probably lost more momentum in January while inflation remained below the central bank's target last month, bolstering chances of further interest rate cuts, a Reuters poll found. * The Reserve Bank of India will lower interest rates further over the coming year but only gradually, wary that subdued inflation may pick up again, according to economists polled by Reuters, who gave only a one-in-three chance it would act again in April. KEY DEALS * Blackstone Group LP has agreed to sell its 57 percent stake in India's CMS Info Systems Ltd to Baring Private Equity (Asia) for $250 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. * India's UCO Bank plans to issue infrastructure bonds with a likely maturity of 10 years, and may open sale of notes next week, two merchant bankers say; state-run lender may raise up to 15 billion rupees ($239.04 million) through this bond issue. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.15 63.13 62.97 63.10-12 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 9* $134.00 mln Month-to-date** $1.34 bln Year-to-date** $5.29 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 9* -$128.04 mln Month-to-date $386.09 mln Year-to-date $6.18 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 9 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 9 Foreign Banks 5.63 bln Public Sector Banks 7.38 bln Private Sector Banks -7.91 bln Mutual Funds -7.38 bln Others -1.37 bln Primary Dealers 3.65 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 849.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 505.69 (2 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 360.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 540.60 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 36.08 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.04%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 904.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.06%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 181.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.06%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 906.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 09.08%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 908.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 20 bids for 69.77 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 70.30 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.43 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.7520 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)