GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * A surprise interest rate cut by South Korea's central bank on Thursday helped lift an index of Asian stocks away from the previous session's seven-week lows, while the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates buoyed the dollar. * The euro slipped to a fresh 12-year low against the dollar on Thursday as the common currency continued to buckle under pressure felt since the European Central Bank launched its quantitative easing scheme at the start of the week. * Benchmark Brent oil jumped 2 percent on Wednesday, rebounding from a one-month low and widening its gap to U.S. crude, which closed slightly down after a new record high for oil inventories in the United States. * U.S. Treasury prices rose on Wednesday after foreigners bid heavily for American debt during a government auction of $21 billion of benchmark 10-year notes. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,659.17 (down 0.18 pct) * NSE index 8,699.95 (down 0.14 pct) * Rupee 62.78/79 per dollar (62.76/77) * 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.64 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release consumer price inflation data for February and industrial output data for January at 1200 GMT * Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond visits New Delhi OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economy is recovering and its ability to withstand external shocks has improved, but growth is likely to fall short of government targets, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday. * India's trade ministry has recommended anti-dumping duties ranging from $180 to $306 per tonne for some industrial-grade stainless steel imported from China, Malaysia and South Korea in a bid to protect local industry. * India has allowed seven state-run banks to raise capital from market as part of efforts to help them comply with global Basel III banking rules, a finance ministry statement said on Wednesday. * Two Indian firms could get a boost from tech majors in what might turn out to be the first direct investment in the country by Google Inc and Alibaba. * Mercedes-Benz plans to sell more compact cars to tap the fastest growing part of India's premium car market, a move analysts say could help the German automaker overtake rival Audi as the country's top luxury car seller. * Mars Inc said on Wednesday it is on track to open its first chocolate plant in India, where its popular Snickers and Galaxy bars will be made to meet growing demand. * The European Commission said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into alleged illegal subsidies supporting imports of tubes and pipes of ductile cast iron from India. KEY DEALS * ICICI Bank Ltd, India's largest private-sector lender, is in talks to sell part of its stake in a life insurance joint venture to Temasek Holdings Pte and Carmignac Gestion for about $300 million, according to a Bloomberg report. * Alibaba is in talks with Indian online marketplace Snapdeal over a potential cash investment, a source familiar with the negotiations said, in what would be the Chinese e-commerce giant's first direct investment in India. * HDFC Bank plans to raise 100 billion ($1.6 billion) through an offering of senior bonds to use part of the proceeds for refinancing of its existing infrastructure book. * Life Insurance Corporation of India will provide financial support of 1.5 trillion rupees to Indian Railways over five years as Asia's oldest network seeks funds to upgrade its facilities. * India's Power Finance Corp. has received commitments worth 10.80 billion rupees ($172.12 million) for its issue of bonds maturing in three years and three months, merchant bankers said on Wednesday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.21 63.25 63.17 63.21-22 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 11* -$70.81 mln Month-to-date** $1.38 bln Year-to-date** $5.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 11 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 11* $60.20 mln Month-to-date $393.72 mln Year-to-date $6.19 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 11 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 11 Foreign Banks -1.02 bln Public Sector Banks -2.26 bln Private Sector Banks 6.20 bln Mutual Funds -6.60 bln Others 7.27 bln Primary Dealers -3.59 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.60%, 2018 Interest Mar 12 691.20 (2 States) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 603.12 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 556.03 (2 States) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 268.90 (3 States) SDL 09.70%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 970.00 (2 States) SDL 09.71%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 1475.92 (2 States) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 50 bids for 193.33 billion rupees ($3.08 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 67.36 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.67 trillion rupees. ($1 = 62.7473 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)