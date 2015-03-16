GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares began the week on the back foot on Monday after a downbeat session on Wall Street, while the euro skidded to a fresh 12-year low on divergent monetary policy paths between the United States and the euro zone. * The euro sank to a fresh 12-year low early on Monday after a recent bounce was met with fresh selling interest in a sign that investors were still very bearish on the common currency. * Oil prices fell sharply in early Asian trade on Monday, with U.S. crude dropping more than 2 percent to a six-year low after the dollar hit fresh highs and concerns grew that the United States might run out of oil storage. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday after a week of strong gains, shrugging off a brief upturn on surprisingly weak and bond-friendly American producer price data. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,503.30 (down 1.48 pct) * NSE index 8,647.75 (down 1.46 pct) * Rupee 62.9650/9750 per dollar (62.50/51) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.72 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.14 pct (7.07 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.67 pct (7.62 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release inflation data based on wholesale prices at around 0630 GMT OVERNIGHT NEWS * Some top officials in the Reserve Bank of India say they were surprised by Governor Raghuram Rajan's decision to cut rates last week, a rare sign of divisions that could become much more public as the bank overhauls its decision processes in a way that will clip his influence. * Indian exports fell for a third straight month in February, underscoring a risk to the economic growth, as a steep decline in shipments to major markets such as the European Union suggested orders falling for Indian factories. * Debt-laden Indian property developer DLF Ltd has won its appeal against a three-year ban from accessing capital markets imposed by the market regulator, a decision that overturned the country's harshest ever regulatory punishment. * The trading volume of emerging market debt grew 6 percent to $5.922 trillion in 2014 from the previous year, amid sharp drops in the sector's currencies, interest rates and key commodity exports, a new survey showed on Friday. * India's top court on Friday gave conglomerate Sahara, whose boss has been in a jail for a year, a final chance to raise funds against its properties in order to bail out its chairman. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the former war zone of northern Sri Lanka on Saturday, in a show of solidarity with ethnic Tamils who suffered in a 26-year-old civil war. * A statue of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled on Saturday in London's prestigious Parliament Square, a space packed mostly with monuments to men who served the British Empire that Gandhi helped destroy. KEY DEALS * Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator by stock market value, has scrapped its proposal to buy Singapore's Radlink-Asia Pte Ltd for 346.53 million ringgit ($93.31 million). * State Bank of India is preparing to turn down a $1 billion loan request from Adani Enterprises intended for a coal project in Australia, scrapping an agreement signed last year, sources with direct knowledge of the move said. * State-owned IDBI Bank has received only one bid for its up to 10 billion rupees ($159 million) offering of senior bond on Friday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 63.20 63.60 63.39 63.52-55 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) March 13* $10.64 mln Month-to-date** $1.48 bln Year-to-date** $5.43 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March 13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt March 13* $242.62 mln Month-to-date $634.73 mln Year-to-date $6.43 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on March. 13 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) March. 13 Foreign Banks -19.83 bln Public Sector Banks 60.99 bln Private Sector Banks -26.11 bln Mutual Funds 1.50 bln Others 8.53 bln Primary Dealers -25.08 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 16 1103.57 (11 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 38 bids for 154.17 billion rupees ($2.46 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 71.10 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.47 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)