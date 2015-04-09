GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Thursday, extending the previous session's gains, while the dollar drew support from minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showing the U.S. central bank was still on course to hike interest rates this year. * The dollar hovered at one-week highs early on Thursday, having enjoyed another leg up after two influential Federal Reserve officials kept alive expectations for a hike in interest rates sometime this year. * Oil prices rose more than a percent on Thursday, clawing back a part of the 6 percent slump in the previous session that was triggered by a shock jump in U.S. crude inventories and record Saudi output, although analysts said sentiment remained bearish. * U.S. short-term Treasury yields climbed to one-week peaks on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting suggested the U.S. central bank could still raise interest rates this year despite evidence of slower economic growth. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,707.75 (up 0.67 pct) * NSE index 8,714.40 (up 0.62 pct) * Rupee 62.2375/2475 per dollar (62.25/26) * 10-year bond yield 7.79 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.54 pct) * Call money 7.65/7.70 pct (6.60/6.65 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Moody's changes India's outlook to positive, affirms Baa3 rating. * Fed mulls selling bonds to potentially trim repo use -minutes USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.62 62.63 62.52 62.53-56 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 8* -$76.98 mln Month-to-date** $387.86 mln Year-to-date** $6.29 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 8* -$2.25 mln Month-to-date $172.95 mln Year-to-date $8.03 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 8 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 8 Foreign Banks -15.07 bln Public Sector Banks 11.50 bln Private Sector Banks -8.99 bln Mutual Funds 4.24 bln Others 5.20 bln Primary Dealers 3.14 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== DL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Apr 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 467.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 704.25 (BIHAR) 6.30% 2023 Interest Apr 09 4095.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 09 131102.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 09 65562.80 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 35 bids for 228.98 billion rupees ($3.67 billion) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Tuesday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system.. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 68.47 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI unchanged at 3.68 billion rupees. (Reporting by Himank Sharma)