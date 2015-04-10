GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares advanced close to recent highs on Friday and the dollar stood tall after news that Greece had made a 450 million euro loan payment to the International Monetary Fund trimmed safety bids for U.S. government debt. * The dollar hovered at three week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday as the hapless euro extended its decline and disappointing trade data knocked sterling lower. * Oil prices rose on Thursday on strong German economic data and uncertainty about negotiations on Iran's nuclear program, even as a strong dollar curbed oil's bounce a day after futures tumbled 6 percent. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday due to poor demand at a $13 billion auction of 30-year bonds and a smaller-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims that soothed some worries about domestic jobs growth. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,885.21 (up 0.62 pct) * NSE index 8,778.30 (up 0.73 pct) * Rupee 62.24/25 per dollar (62.2375/2475) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (7.65/7.70 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's market regulator has allowed foreign investors to reinvest in government bonds the same day, according to a emailed circular seen by Reuters, hoping to sustain outside interest in the country's debt market. * Moody's ratings revised India's sovereign rating outlook to "positive" from "stable" on Thursday, a step closer to an upgrade of the credit rating, as it expects actions by policymakers to lift the country's economic growth. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 62.47 62.55 62.48 62.49-52 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 9* $31.16 mln Month-to-date** $345.03 mln Year-to-date** $6.25 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 9* -$12.70 mln Month-to-date $159.75 mln Year-to-date $7.92 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 9 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 9 Foreign Banks 19.45 bln Public Sector Banks -24.90 bln Private Sector Banks 3.33 bln Mutual Funds 10.20 bln Others 6.93 bln Primary Dealers -8.35 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 1564.88 (4 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 482.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 65.14 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.66%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 483.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 11 26520.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 19 bids for 61.31 billion rupees ($985.22 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 65.13 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.82 trillion rupees. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)