GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday as recent rallies offered traders a profit-taking opportunity, while the dollar edged away from recent peaks in early trading. * The euro was on the defensive on Monday morning, pressured by the European Central Bank's stimulus driving interest rates lower in the euro zone and on concerns over talks between debt-strapped Greece and its creditors over more funding for Athens. * Oil prices edged up in early Asian trading on Monday following a strong session on Friday, as financial traders increased their bets on higher prices amid a slowdown in U.S. drilling. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday after the previous day's sell-off, as investors covered short positions taken in the wake of a poor auction of U.S. 30-year bonds. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,889.38 (down 0.02 pct) * NSE index 8,780.35 (up 0.02 pct) * Rupee 62.31/32 per dollar (62.24/25) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.05 pct (7.50/7.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's gold imports more than doubled to 125 tonnes in March from 60 tonnes in the same period a year ago, three TV channels reported on Friday. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the central bank cannot control food inflation, but cautioned that the effect of higher prices on wage inflation should be kept in check. * India's industrial output growth accelerated to 5.0 percent in February, its fastest pace in three months, mainly driven by growth in capital goods and consumer goods sectors, government data showed on Friday. FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release monthly CPI inflation data for March on April 13, around 1730 IST USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 62.65 62.70 62.53 62.51-53 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 10* $58.22 mln Month-to-date** $383.47 mln Year-to-date** $6.29 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 10* $17.81 mln Month-to-date $177.56 mln Year-to-date $7.93 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 10 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 10 Foreign Banks -52.52 bln Public Sector Banks 29.36 bln Private Sector Banks 16.88 bln Mutual Funds 26.90 bln Others 4.28 bln Primary Dealers -24.90 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1072.50 (2 States) 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 13 25806.00 SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 19 bids for 30.47 billion rupees ($489.2 million) at its one-day reverse repo auction on Thursday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 65.13 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.5 trillion rupees. (Reporting by Himank Sharma)