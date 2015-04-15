GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets were lost for direction on Wednesday after a reading on Chinese growth held up better than many had feared, only for data on retail sales and industrial output to disappoint. * The dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having snapped six straight sessions of gains after retail sales data failed to meet the market's lofty expectations. * Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday after signs of a dip in U.S. production, but trading was cautious ahead of an anxiously awaited reading on China's growth pulse. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after data showed that retail sales rose in March at a slower pace than expected, adding to bets the Federal Reserve is unlikely to increase interest rates in June. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (Monday) * BSE index 29,044.44 (up 0.57 pct) * NSE index 8,834.00 (up 0.61 pct) * Rupee 62.5050/5150 per dollar (62.31/32) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 7.55/7.60 pct (8.00/8.05 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The International Monetary Fund highlighted an increasing divergence in the growth paths of the world's major economies this year, as a pick-up in the euro zone and India is expected to be offset by diminished prospects in other key emerging markets. FACTORS TO WATCH * India wholesale price data due at noon KEY DEALS * Zomato, one of India's biggest internet companies, has acquired cloud-based data firm MaplePOS to expand from restaurant reviews to online orders and payments, a top executive said. * Indian logistics firm Gateway Distriparks Ltd is aiming to list its rail unit, valued by analysts at nearly $500 million, by the end of the current financial year in March 2016, two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 62.70 62.69 62.60 62.65-67 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 13* $66.72 mln Month-to-date** $456.49 mln Year-to-date** $6.36 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 13* $28.96 mln Month-to-date $206.52 mln Year-to-date $7.96 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 13 on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 13 Foreign Banks -2.71 bln Public Sector Banks 9.13 bln Private Sector Banks -6.08 bln Mutual Funds 0.87 bln Others 1.39 bln Primary Dealers -2.60 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.83%, 2019 Interest Apr 16 441.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 1635.40 (4 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 309.75 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.86%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 443.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.87%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 1175.28 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 888.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 488.95 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 133.65 (2 States) 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 16 110033.40 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 16 60020.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 27 bids for 81.49 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 62.12 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.47 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)