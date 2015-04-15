GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian markets were lost for direction on Wednesday after a
reading on Chinese growth held up better than many had feared,
only for data on retail sales and industrial output to
disappoint.
* The dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having
snapped six straight sessions of gains after retail sales data
failed to meet the market's lofty expectations.
* Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday after
signs of a dip in U.S. production, but trading was cautious
ahead of an anxiously awaited reading on China's growth
pulse.
* U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after data showed
that retail sales rose in March at a slower pace than expected,
adding to bets the Federal Reserve is unlikely to increase
interest rates in June.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (Monday)
* BSE index 29,044.44 (up 0.57 pct)
* NSE index 8,834.00 (up 0.61 pct)
* Rupee 62.5050/5150 per dollar (62.31/32)
* 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.80 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.11 pct (7.11 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.58 pct)
* Call money 7.55/7.60 pct (8.00/8.05 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The International Monetary Fund highlighted an increasing
divergence in the growth paths of the world's major economies
this year, as a pick-up in the euro zone and India is expected
to be offset by diminished prospects in other key emerging
markets.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India wholesale price data due at noon
KEY DEALS
* Zomato, one of India's biggest internet companies, has
acquired cloud-based data firm MaplePOS to expand from
restaurant reviews to online orders and payments, a top
executive said.
* Indian logistics firm Gateway Distriparks Ltd is
aiming to list its rail unit, valued by analysts at nearly $500
million, by the end of the current financial year in March 2016,
two sources directly involved in the process told Reuters.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close
62.70 62.69 62.60 62.65-67
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 13* $66.72 mln
Month-to-date** $456.49 mln
Year-to-date** $6.36 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April
13 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt
April 13* $28.96 mln
Month-to-date $206.52 mln
Year-to-date $7.96 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 13
on NSDL's website, Reuters calculation
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 13
Foreign Banks -2.71 bln
Public Sector Banks 9.13 bln
Private Sector Banks -6.08 bln
Mutual Funds 0.87 bln
Others 1.39 bln
Primary Dealers -2.60 bln
INFLOWS
===========================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
===========================================================
SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.83%, 2019 Interest Apr 16 441.50
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 1635.40
(4 States)
SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 309.75
(CHATTISGARH)
SDL 08.86%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 443.00
(KERALA)
SDL 08.87%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 1175.28
(3 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 888.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 488.95
(2 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 133.65
(2 States)
9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 3663.11
7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 16 110033.40
364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 16 60020.00
===========================================================
For the monthly inflows see:
===========================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
27 bids for 81.49 billion rupees ($1.31 billion) at its two-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 62.12 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.47 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)