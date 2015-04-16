GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Most Asian share markets took cues from a global surge in equities and rose on Thursday, while weak U.S. economic data sent the dollar lower. * The dollar nursed modest losses against the yen and euro early on Thursday, but suffered bigger falls versus commodity currencies led by the Canadian dollar. * Brent crude oil prices opened at their highest level since February and close to 2015 highs in early Asian trading on Thursday after a near 6 percent rally the previous session, but analysts warned that the market remains oversupplied. * U.S. Treasury debt prices were little changed on Wednesday, after weaker than expected economic data earlier in the day added to bets that the Federal Reserve is likely to wait longer to raise interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (Monday) * BSE index 28,799.69 (down 0.84 pct) * NSE index 8,750.20 (down 0.95 pct) * Rupee 62.3650/3750 per dollar (62.5050/5150) * 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.11 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.55 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 6.90/7.00 pct (7.55/7.60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India needs to move towards full capital account convertibility to become a leading global economy, junior finance minister Jayant Sinha said on Wednesday. FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor H R Khan will speak at a state-run bank's online event at 11:30 a.m. KEY DEALS * Information technology group Tech Mahindra Ltd is partnering with U.S.-Israeli Comverse Inc to set up a research and development center in Israel. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 62.73 NA NA 62.67-69 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 15* $17.40 mln Month-to-date** $530.02 mln Year-to-date** $6.43 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 15* $105.34 mln Month-to-date $311.86 mln Year-to-date $8.07 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 15 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 15 Foreign Banks 13.03 bln Public Sector Banks -8.98 bln Private Sector Banks -11.99 bln Mutual Funds 0.90 bln Others 3.05 bln Primary Dealers 3.99 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.83%, 2019 Interest Apr 16 441.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 1635.40 (4 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 309.75 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.86%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 443.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.87%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 1175.28 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 888.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 488.95 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 133.65 (2 States) 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 16 110033.40 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 16 60020.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Dated bonds 160 bln rupees April 17 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 38 bids for 119.67 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 62.13 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.52 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)