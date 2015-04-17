GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged up in early trade on Friday, on track to score weekly gains and shrugging off a languid performance on Wall Street after another set of lacklustre U.S. economic data. * The dollar wallowed at its lowest in over a week against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having suffered yet another setback overnight in the hands of more underwhelming U.S. economic data. * Brent crude oil prices fell over a dollar on Friday, ending a run of rallies earlier in the week, after OPEC said that its output surged in March, adding to a global glut. * Most U.S. Treasury yields fell modestly on Thursday after a choppy trading day as investors grappled with mixed data on the U.S. economy and concerns about Greece's standoff with its creditors. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (Monday) * BSE index 28,666.04 (down 0.46 pct) * NSE index 8,706.70 (down 0.50 pct) * Rupee 62.30/31 per dollar (62.3650/3750) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.07 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.55 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (6.90/7.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * The rupee's stability reflects the strength of the Indian economy and the currency should be able to withstand possible international events such as a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday. * Foreign investors should not look to the Indian government for now to provide relief from a ruling requiring them to pay taxes on years of previously untaxed capital gains, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday. FACTORS TO WATCH * Foreign exchange reserves data to be released by the RBI at 5 p.m. (1130 GMT) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 62.62 62.65 62.56 62.61-65 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 16* -$34.41 mln Month-to-date** $512.26 mln Year-to-date** $6.42 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 16* $58.91 mln Month-to-date $370.77 mln Year-to-date $8.13 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 16 Foreign Banks -0.50 bln Public Sector Banks 31.68 bln Private Sector Banks -16.70 bln Mutual Funds -4.50 bln Others -1.30 bln Primary Dealers -8.68 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Dated bonds 160 bln rupees April 17 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 41 bids for 157.48 billion rupees ($2.52 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 61.74 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.53 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)