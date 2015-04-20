GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares dipped in early trading on Monday after a weak performance on Wall Street, though China's latest stimulus to shore up the world's second-largest economy was likely to underpin sentiment. * The dollar got off to a sleepy start, in contrast to a more sprightly performance by its Australian and New Zealand peers in the wake of China's latest stimulus injection. * Crude futures fell from 2015 peaks in choppy trading on Friday, but Brent's 9.6 percent weekly gain was its biggest in more than five years as Middle East turmoil and signs of lower U.S. production lifted prices. * The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose for a second straight month in March, but were lower than a year ago. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (Monday) * BSE index 28,442.10 (down 0.78 pct) * NSE index 8,606.00 (down 1.16 pct) * Rupee 62.36/37 per dollar (62.30/31) * 10-year bond yield 7.79 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.55 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 6.55/6.60 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * China makes big cut in reserve requirement to fight slowdown * India's banks turn to consumer loans to counter corporate slowdown * India's enigmatic Gandhi fires up opposition at farmers rally * Global financial leaders speak at IMF, World Bank spring meetings * E-commerce boom spurs record demand for India's VRL Logistics IPO FACTORS TO WATCH * Budget session in lower house to resume * RBI Deputy Governor H R Khan to speak at an event post market USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume NA 62.85 62.68 62.67-69 NA FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 17* -$33.88 mln Month-to-date** $478.38 mln Year-to-date** $6.38 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 17* $127.65 mln Month-to-date $243.12 mln Year-to-date $7.99 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 17 Foreign Banks -6.39 bln Public Sector Banks -3.21 bln Private Sector Banks -4.60 bln Mutual Funds 1.39 bln Others 11.14 bln Primary Dealers 1.68 bln Constituents 6.60 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 20 4819.50 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Apr 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Redemption Apr 21 3111.75 (KERALA) 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 22 3210.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Tbills 140 bln rupees April 22 LIQUIDITY * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 61.74 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances flat at 3.53 trln rupees * India cbank sets 7.58 pct cut-off at 13-day term repo auction * India cbank says repo bids rise to 189.62 bln rupees * India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 59.15 bln rupees (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)