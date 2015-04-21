GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were firm on Tuesday after China's latest step to prop up its faltering economy lifted global equities, while the euro was pressured on growing worries a cash-strapped Greece may default on its debt. * The dollar held gains against its peers on Tuesday, drawing support as the euro slid overnight on increasing worries that Greece could default on its debt and eventually exit the single currency. * Oil prices eased on Tuesday on expectations of another rise in U.S. stockpiles and as Saudi Arabia keeps output near record highs, but prices remained near a 2015-peak reached last week. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday as stronger U.S. stocks reduced safe-haven demand for bonds, though traders remained wary about the future of cash-strapped Greece staying in the euro zone bloc. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (Monday) * BSE index 27,886.21 (down 1.95 pct) * NSE index 8,448.10 (down 1.83 pct) * Rupee 62.91/92 per dollar (62.36/37) * 10-year bond yield 7.79 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.55 pct) * Call money 7.85/90 pct (6.55/6.60 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions * China, Pakistan launch economic corridor plan worth $46 bln * Japan's Daiichi Sankyo to sell up to $3.6 bln Sun Pharma stake * India cbank working on integration between e-commerce firms and banks FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI Deputy Governor H R Khan at a banking technology event USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 63.19 63.55 63.19 63.53-58 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 20* -$239.4 mln Month-to-date** $371.66 mln Year-to-date** $6.28 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 20* $7.15 mln Month-to-date $250.27 mln Year-to-date $8.01 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 20 Foreign Banks 2.24 bln Public Sector Banks 21.32 bln Private Sector Banks -12.87 bln Mutual Funds 3.25 bln Others -0.49 bln Primary Dealers -13.46 bln Constituents 3.49 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 22 3210.00 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 937.00 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 797.30 (3 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 45.07 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 2397.00 (4 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 9.41 (MIZORAM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 23 38320.50 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Dated govt bonds 160 bln rupees April 24 Tbills 140 bln rupees April 22 LIQUIDITY * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 541.85 bln rupees on April 17 * India cbank sets 7.57 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate repo auction * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 61.93 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.58 trln rupees (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)