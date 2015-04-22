GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares rallied to a 15-year high on Wednesday on expectations of improved corporate earnings, while oil sagged after Saudi Arabia ended its military campaign in Yemen, easing tensions in the energy-rich Middle East. * The yen nursed modest losses early in Asia on Wednesday, while the other major currencies drifted in familiar ranges with investors seemingly lacking enough conviction to break to new ground. * Oil prices extended declines on Wednesday as Middle East tension eased after Saudi Arabia ended a military campaign in Yemen, while industry data showed a larger-than-expected build in U.S. oil inventories. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday, adding to the prior day's losses, as some traders pared their bullish bets tied to soft domestic data and concerns whether Greece would hammer out a deal with its creditors before it runs out cash. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (Monday) * BSE index 27,676.04 (down 0.75 pct) * NSE index 8,377.75 (down 0.83 pct) * Rupee 62.85/86 per dollar (62.91/92) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 6.70/75 pct (7.85/7.90 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * FACTBOX-How low can they go? Central bank policy easing in 2015 [ID: nL5N0XI3LQ] * Oil unlikely to hit new 2015 lows - traders * Indian parliamentary committee recommends price caps for all drugs FACTORS TO WATCH * Tbill auction USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 63.20 63.41 63.25 63.27-30 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 21* $2.78 bln Month-to-date** $144.34 mln Year-to-date** $6.05 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 21* -$142.08 mln Month-to-date $108.19 mln Year-to-date $7.86 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 21 Foreign Banks 5.95 bln Public Sector Banks -44.81 bln Private Sector Banks 19.19 bln Mutual Funds 4.6 bln Others -4.74 bln Primary Dealers 19.82 bln Constituents 1.54 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 22 3210.00 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 937.00 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 797.30 (3 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 45.07 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 2397.00 (4 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 9.41 (MIZORAM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 23 38320.50 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Dated govt bonds 160 bln rupees April 24 Tbills 140 bln rupees April 22 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS - APRIL 21 * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 617.21 bln rupees on April 20 * India cbank sets cut-off of 7.51 pct at 7-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.6 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 61.93 bln rupees * India cbank sets 7.55 pct cut-off at 14-day variable rate repo auction * India cbank says repo bids fall to 192.24 bln rupees (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)