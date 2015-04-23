GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were weathering a soft reading on Chinese manufacturing on Thursday as it only whetted expectations for more policy stimulus there, while a sharp rise in British and German bond yields rippled through global debt markets. * The sterling stood at its highest in over a month early on Thursday, having outperformed its peers after the latest set of policy minutes from the Bank of England was less dovish than expected. * Oil prices extended gains on Thursday as renewed fighting in Yemen brought focus back on potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday as a selloff in German bunds caused investors to reduce their holdings in other low-risk government debt, propelling U.S. 30-year yields to their highest levels in five weeks. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (Wednesday) * BSE index 27,890.13 (down 0.77 pct) * NSE index 8,429.70 (down 0.62 pct) * Rupee 62.8175/8275 per dollar (62.85/86) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.08 pct (7.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 6.80/90 pct (6.70/75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India seeks to calm investor jitters, stands firm on back taxes * India's richest state needs over $200 bln to house its poorest FACTORS TO WATCH * Underwriting fees for Friday bond auction post-noon * HDFC Bank results, press conference at 2.45 pm * Moody's sovereign credit rating analyst Atsi Sheth and her team will interact with media * Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian at climate change event at 9.15 am * Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an export event at 5.00 pm * Budget session starts in upper house of parliament USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 63.35 63.43 63.28 63.37-39 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 22* -$144.8 mln Month-to-date** $2.74 bln Year-to-date** $8.65 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 22* $15.44 mln Month-to-date $123.63 mln Year-to-date $7.88 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 22 Foreign Banks 6.95 bln Public Sector Banks -16.57 bln Private Sector Banks 14.28 bln Mutual Funds 1.66 bln Others -4.66 bln Primary Dealers -1.66 bln Constituents 6.34 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 937.00 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 797.30 (3 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 45.07 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 2397.00 (4 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 9.41 (MIZORAM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 23 38320.50 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Dated govt bonds 160 bln rupees April 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS - APRIL 22 * India cbank sets cut-off rate of 7.51 pct at overnight variable rate repo auction * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 626.15 bln rupees on April 21 * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.65 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 61.93 bln rupees (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)