GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * An index of Asian shares rose on Friday, on track for a weekly gain as a fresh record for the Nasdaq helped nudge it toward seven-year highs, while the dollar marched in place after more lacklustre U.S. economic data. The dollar nursed losses early on Friday after yet more underwhelming U.S. economic news, while signs that cash-strapped Greece was making tentative progress in securing fresh funding helped underpin a broad rally in the euro. * Oil prices on Friday edged back from 2015-highs reached the session before, but remain on course for weekly gains after renewed air strikes in Yemen stoked concerns on the security of Middle East oil shipments. * U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Thursday with benchmark yields retreating from 3-1/2 week highs as investors stepped back in the bond market a day after a broad selloff in Treasuries, German Bunds and British Gilts. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (Thursday) * BSE index 27,735.02 (down 0.56 pct) * NSE index 8,398.30 (down 0.37 pct) * Rupee 63.32/33 per dollar (62.8175/8275) * 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.07 pct (7.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.56 pct) * Call money 8.50/50 pct (6.80/90 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Modi land bill delayed amid rising anger in rural India * China's smartphone makers bet on cricket, Bollywood to conquer India * India struggles to woo retail investors to government bonds FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to release weekly statistical supplement data at 5.00 pm India time * RBI to auction 160-bln-rupee of government bonds post noon USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 63.57 63.80 63.62 63.73-76 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 23* -$43.76 mln Month-to-date** $2.61 bln Year-to-date** $8.51 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 23* -$169.77 mln Month-to-date -$46.14 mln Year-to-date $7.71 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 23 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 23 Foreign Banks -7.19 bln Public Sector Banks 11.55 bln Private Sector Banks -7.25 bln Mutual Funds 12.35 bln Others -6.11 bln Primary Dealers -8.85 bln Constituents -2.48 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60321.20 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Apr 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) Total 164496.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date Dated govt bonds 160 bln rupees April 24 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS - APRIL 23 * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 627.37 bln rupees on April 22 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 141.47 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.66 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 58.54 bln rupees (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury)