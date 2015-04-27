GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares scaled seven-year highs following stellar earnings from a few U.S. hi-tech giants, but investors were cautious ahead of central bank meetings this week in the U.S. and Japan and on apparent deadlock in Greece's talks with creditors. * The dollar started the week on the defensive on Monday after more disappointing U.S. economic data reinforced expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates any time soon, while concerns about Greece's ongoing debt talks pressured the euro. * Oil prices diverged on Friday, with Brent hitting 4-1/2-month highs on continued fighting in Yemen as U.S. crude fell on concerns of another upcoming stock build, though both benchmarks headed toward weekly gains. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday as data showing weakness in U.S. business investment in March supported the view that it is unlikely the Federal Reserve will signal next week it is close to raising interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE (Thursday) * BSE index 27,437.94 (down 1.07 pct) * NSE index 8,305.25 (down 1.11 pct) * Rupee 63.56/57 per dollar (63.32/33) * 10-year bond yield 7.79 pct (7.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.07 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 6.90/6.95 pct (8.50/8.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Desperate Nepalese sleep in open, seek help as aftershocks spread fear. * TAKE A LOOK-Nepal quake death toll climbs to 2,460, aftershocks spread fear * FACTBOX-Foreigners in Nepal at time of deadly earthquake * India's Ratan Tata buys stake in Chinese phone maker Xiaomi FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to speak at an event in New Delhi (0930 IST) * Budget session of Parliament continues (1100 IST) * India to auction unutilized foreign investment limit worth 5.07 bln rupees. * ICICI Bank results for fiscal fourth qtr to end-March * Maruti Suzuki Ltd March-end results USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 64.01 64.28 63.96 64.19-22 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 24* -$121.76 mln Month-to-date** $2.59 bln Year-to-date** $8.5 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 24* $20.93 mln Month-to-date -$25.21 mln Year-to-date $7.73 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 23 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 24 Foreign Banks -23.18 bln Public Sector Banks 50.25 bln Private Sector Banks -18.96 bln Mutual Funds 11.33 bln Others 13.54 bln Primary Dealers -32.98 bln Constituents -3.37 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== DL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Apr 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.67%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 86.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 217.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.72%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 1504.20 (4 States) SDL 08.73%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 1746.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 655.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 133030.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 60000.00 Total 208305.01 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS - APRIL 24 * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 753.83 bln rupees on April 23 * India cbank says repo bids at 210.89 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.70 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 59.99 bln rupees (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)