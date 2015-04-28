GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks scaled fresh seven-year peaks on Tuesday as Apple's upbeat earnings offset underlying caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting scheduled to start later in the session. * The euro hovered just under a three-week peak early on Tuesday, having pushed higher overnight as the dollar came under broad pressure and on renewed hopes that cash-strapped Greece was a step closer to securing fresh funding. * Oil fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday ahead of weekly U.S. crude inventory data that is expected to hit another high and as Saudi Arabia pledged to supply more oil to China if needed. * U.S. Treasuries prices were little changed on Monday as news suggesting progress for Greece to strike a deal with its lenders was offset by expectations the Federal Reserve will signal its intention to keep interest rates near zero. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,176.99 (down 0.95 pct) * NSE index 8,213.80 (down 1.1 pct) * Rupee 63.48/49 per dollar (63.56/57) * 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 6.85/6.90 pct (6.90/6.95 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Angry Nepalis wait for quake help as death toll passes 4,000 * After quake and avalanche, Everest climber not yet ready to quit. * Nepal scrambles to organise quake relief, many flee capital. * Sun Pharma, not sated by Ranbaxy deal, may spend up to $7 bln on M&A -bankers FACTORS TO WATCH * Budget session of Parliament continues * World Bank to release its bi-annual India Development Update * Banking Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to brief media after meeting heads of state-owned banks * Bharti Airtel, Idea to post March-quarter results USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 64.14 64.06 63.70 63.72-75 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 27* -$274.77 mln Month-to-date** $2.48 bln Year-to-date** $8.39 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Debt April 27* -$44.42 mln Month-to-date -$69.63 mln Year-to-date $7.69 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 27 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 27 Foreign Banks -8.37 bln Public Sector Banks 3.92 bln Private Sector Banks -5.46 bln Mutual Funds 2.9 bln Others 1.63 bln Primary Dealers 5.38 bln Constituents 10.43 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Apr 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.67%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 86.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 217.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.72%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 1504.20 (4 States) SDL 08.73%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 1746.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 655.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 133030.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 60000.00 Total 208305.01 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS - APRIL 27 * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 700.57 bln rupees on April 24 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 193.69 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.6 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 58.79 bln rupees (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)