GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets faded from seven-year peaks on Wednesday while investors exited crowded positions in the U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve wraps up a two-day policy meeting. * The dollar wallowed at two-month lows against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday as the market hedged the risk that the Federal Reserve might sound more dovish following a two-day policy review. * Oil prices fell in early trading on Wednesday as oversupply weighed on markets and traders watched Saudi Arabia where King Salman relieved the crown prince as well as the veteran foreign minister from their duties in a major reshuffle. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday with 10-year yield holding below 2 percent as investors reduced bond holdings to make room for government and corporate supply while waiting on the outcome of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,396.38 (up 0.81 pct) * NSE index 8,285.60 (up 0.87 pct) * Rupee 63.1450/1550 per dollar (63.48/49) * 10-year bond yield 7.76 pct (7.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.10 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 6.75/6.80 pct (6.85/6.90 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Nepal quake victims still stranded, PM says toll could be 10,000. * Nepal says no more foreign rescue teams needed in quake search. * Indian telecom operators see growth in data traffic. * India's Wockhardt to recall some drugs made in India after U.S. FDA concerns. FACTORS TO WATCH * Federal cabinet to meet, agenda not given * Budget session of parliament continues * Axis Bank conference call post earnings * RBI to set underwriting fees for weekly bond auction * RBI to conduct 91-day and 364-day treasury bills auction USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 63.70 63.60 63.50 63.47-50 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 28* -$240.84 mln Month-to-date** $2.23 bln Year-to-date** $8.13 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 28 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* April 28* $384.64 mln Month-to-date $315.01 mln Year-to-date $8.07 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 28 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 28 Foreign Banks 7.91 bln Public Sector Banks -34.59 bln Private Sector Banks -9.21 bln Mutual Funds 14.15 bln Others 3.98 bln Primary Dealers 17.76 bln Constituents 26.39 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.67%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 86.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 217.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.72%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 1504.20 (4 States) SDL 08.73%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 1746.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 655.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 133030.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 60000.00 Total 208305.01 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS - APRIL 28 * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 747.82 bln rupees on April 27 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 195.71 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.73 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI flat at 58.79 bln rupees (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)