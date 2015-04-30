GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks slipped and the euro stood tall against the dollar early on Thursday after U.S. data overnight showed the economy grew much more slowly than expected in the first quarter. * The euro was broadly higher on Thursday as German yields soared on easing deflation fears, while doubts about the strength of the U.S. recovery took a temporary toll on the dollar. * Oil prices slipped away from five-month highs in early Asian trading on Thursday as Japanese factory output weakened for the second straight month. * The U.S. Treasuries market sagged on Wednesday with benchmark yields hitting their highest in six weeks amid a global bond sell-off, as the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged a softening in economic growth but gave no fresh clues on when it may raise rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,225.93 (down 0.62 pct) * NSE index 8,239.75 (down 0.55 pct) * Rupee 63.2950/3050 per dollar (63.1450/1550) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.76 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.13 pct (7.10 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.58 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 7.30/7.40 pct (6.75/6.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Tired of waiting for aid, angry Nepalis block roads * US asks India, other to go slow in boosting trade ties with Iran * Indians flee Nepal, leaving behind jobs and savings * Two foreigners found dead in avalanche-hit Nepal trekking region FACTORS TO WATCH * Budget session of parliament continues * Finance Minister to speak at an event in New Delhi * Government may release March infrastructure data * India may release fiscal deficit data for 2014/15 fiscal year ending March * RBI to conduct government bonds auction USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 63.70 64.00 63.73 63.90-95 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 29* -$113.11 mln Month-to-date** $1.99 bln Year-to-date** $7.89 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 29 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* April 29* $511.22 mln Month-to-date $826.23 mln Year-to-date $8.58 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 29 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 29 Foreign Banks 1.198 bln Public Sector Banks 54.23 bln Private Sector Banks -45.84 bln Mutual Funds -18.35 bln Others 7.01 bln Primary Dealers 1.75 bln Constituents 8.36 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 133030.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 60000.00 Total 208305.01 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS - APRIL 29 * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 753.91 bln rupees on April 28 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 188.38 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.71 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 56.76 bln rupees (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)