GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched cautiously higher on Tuesday as investors wagered Australia would become the latest country in the region to inject more policy stimulus into its economy. * The dollar was slightly firmer against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, advancing against the euro and sterling in thin trade with several key financial centres shut for holidays. * Brent oil hit a 2015 high before settling down with U.S. crude on Monday as Saudi Arabia's plan to halt bombing in Yemen eased tensions over the security of oil Middle East supplies. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday, with the long-end of the curve suffering the most of the sell-off and extending the prior week's declines amid low trading volumes because of holidays in Tokyo and London. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,490.59 (up 1.77 pct) * NSE index 8,331.95 (up 1.84 pct) * Rupee 63.42/43 per dollar (63.2950/3050) * 10-year bond yield 7.86 pct (7.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.59 pct (7.58 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.30/7.40 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * EXCLUSIVE-GM set to storm India as Korea costs climb * Indian manufacturing growth slows on weaker demand in April -PMI * BREAKINGVIEWS-India's aborted central bank plan has few mourners FACTORS TO WATCH * Jan-March earnings: Kotak Mahindra Bank, ABB India Ltd, Dabur India Ltd, Century Textile and Industries, Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd , Firstsource Solutions Ltd, GTL Ltd , Muthoot Finance Ltd, NITT Technologies Ltd, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Pfizer Ltd, South Indian Bank LTd, Tube Investments of India USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 64.16 No trades 64.10-13 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 4* $9.52 million Month-to-date** $9.52 million Year-to-date** $7.58 billion * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 4 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* April 30* $52.98 mln Month-to-date (April) $879.21 mln Year-to-date $8.63 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 30 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 30 Foreign Banks -42.49 bln Public Sector Banks 68.715 bln Private Sector Banks -37.23 bln Mutual Funds 7.98 bln Others 83.51 bln Primary Dealers -53.22 bln Constituents 17.55 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Up to Saturday, May 09 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) 7.80% 2020 Interest May 05 29250.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest May 06 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest May 06 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest May 06 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest May 06 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 06 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 06 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 06 706.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 8.98% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2694.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 07 153073.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS - APRIL 30 * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 764.14 bln rupees on April 29 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 190.28 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.65 trln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 56.61 bln rupees