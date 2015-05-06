GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks stumbled on Wednesday in sympathy with weak U.S. and European markets as equities investors were spooked by a vicious selloff in sovereign bonds globally. * The dollar nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having come under renewed pressure after disappointing U.S. trade data for March painted an even bleaker economic picture of the first quarter. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday to hold near 2015 highs, continuing a month-long rally that was supported by a weaker dollar and a disruption to crude exports in Libya. * U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday, pushing yields on benchmark 10-year notes to near two-month highs after stronger- than-expected services sector data portrayed the U.S. economy as rebounding from winter sluggishness. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,440.14 (down 0.18 pct) * NSE index 8,324.80 (down 0.09 pct) * Rupee 63.44/45 per dollar (63.42/43) * 10-year bond yield 7.85 pct (7.86 pct ) * 5-year OIS rate 7.16 pct (7.18 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.57 pct (7.59 pct) * Call money 6.50/6.55 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India to sign port deal with Iran, ignoring US warning against haste * Climate change sparks tension in India's tea gardens * China says Indian prime minister to visit next week * Millions of farmers keep faith in sugar cane, shrug off poor returns * Urbanising India best bet for Chinese steel * BREAKINGVIEWS-Indian retail union is marriage of convenience FACTORS TO WATCH * 0500 GMT/1030 IST HSBC-Markit Services PMI for April * RBI to conduct 140 bln rupees 91-day, 182-day T-bill auction USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 63.92 63.93 63.83 63.83-85 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 5* -$119.42 million Month-to-date** -$474.72 million Year-to-date** $7.30 billion * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 5* -$67.15 mln Month-to-date (April) -$67.15 mln Year-to-date $8.57 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 5 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 5 Foreign Banks 41.52 bln Public Sector Banks -6.70 bln Private Sector Banks -20.65 bln Mutual Funds 48.00 bln Others 31.05 bln Primary Dealers -93.22 bln Constituents -75.04 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Up to Saturday, May 09 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest May 06 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest May 06 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest May 06 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest May 06 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 06 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 06 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 06 706.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 8.98% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2694.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 07 153073.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 08 60020.00 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest May 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest May 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest May 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest May 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction rises to 799.41 bln rupees on April 30 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 154.31 bln rupees on May 5 * India cbank says reverse repo bids rise to 185.49 bln rupees on April 30 * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.67 trln rupees on April 28 * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 58.08 bln rupees on May 2 ($1 = 63.3877 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Rafael Nam)