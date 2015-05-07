GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks fell on Thursday, taking the lead from losses on Wall Street, while a rise in euro zone debt yields amid a global bond rout kept the euro hovering at a two-month peak versus the dollar. * The dollar languished at its lowest in over two months against a basket of major currencies early on Thursday, under renewed pressure from disappointing data, while a further spike in German yields gave the euro some support. * Oil prices fell on Thursday morning in Asian trading after hitting 2015-highs in the previous session as traders moved to take profits on a multi-week rally. * U.S. Treasuries fell on Wednesday, weighed down by a global slide in government bond markets that pushed yields to 2015 peaks and large bond sales by Apple Inc and Royal Dutch Shell. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,717.37 (down 2.63 pct) * NSE index 8,097.00 (down 2.74 pct) * Rupee 63.54/55 per dollar (63.44/45) * 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.60 pct (7.57 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.55 pct (6.50/6.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Parliament's lower house passes goods and services tax reform * Indian services growth loses more steam in April - PMI * Bollywood star Salman Khan gets 5 years for hit-and-run * U.S. envoy to India says worried by activist, charity clampdown * AXA wins India approval to raise stake in Bharti insurance JVs FACTORS TO WATCH * Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to attend event organised by Information and Broadcasting Ministry (New Delhi, 0930 GMT / 1100 India time) * RBI to set underwriting fees for 150 bln rupees weekly bond auction USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close 63.96 64.07 63.95 64.10-13 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 6* -$267.56 million Month-to-date** -$545.40 million Year-to-date** $7.23 billion * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 6* -$360.88 mln Month-to-date (April) -$428.03 mln Year-to-date $8.21 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 5 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 6 Foreign Banks -227.56 bln Public Sector Banks 278.45 bln Private Sector Banks 104.43 bln Mutual Funds 66.50 bln Others -41.47 bln Primary Dealers -180.35 bln Constituents -75.04 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Up to Saturday, May 09 SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 8.98% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2694.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 07 153073.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 08 60020.00 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest May 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest May 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest May 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest May 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 718.33 bln rupees on May 5 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 38.97 bln rupees on May 6 * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.98 trln rupees on April 30 * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 58.08 bln rupees on May 5 ($1 = 63.3877 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Rafael Nam)