GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares held firm on Friday on signs global bond markets are stabilising after a big selloff and sterling jumped about one percent after UK exit polls forecast the ruling Conservatives taking the most seats in parliament. * Most major currencies stuck to recent ranges ahead of U.S. jobs report later on Friday, but sterling seized the spotlight and rallied to its highest in just over a week on expectations that British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives will stay in office. * Oil prices stabilised in early trading on Friday, following a steep fall in the previous session, as the demand outlook in Asia remained healthy despite slowing economic growth * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, ending an eight-session slide that had pushed yields on 30-year bonds to more than 3 percent for the first time this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,599.11 (down 0.44 pct) * NSE index 8,057.30 (down 0.49 pct) * Rupee 64.23/24 per dollar (63.54/55) * 10-year bond yield 7.99 pct (7.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.26 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.63 pct (7.60 pct) * Call money 8.40/8.50 pct (7.50/7.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India forms panel to resolve tax dispute with foreign investors * Modi backed central bank in turf war with finmin * Falling out of love, foreign funds dump Indian shares, bonds * In buoyant Asia markets, block trade surge delivers Goldman windfall FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI to auction four government bonds worth 160 billion rupees * RBI to conduct 14-day term repo auction worth 155 billion rupees * RBI to conduct 7-day variable rate repo auction worth 200 billion rupees * Weekly foreign exchange data FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 7* -$212.12 million Month-to-date** -$824.18 million Year-to-date** $6.95 billion * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 6 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* May 7* -$322.59 mln Month-to-date -$750.62 mln Year-to-date $7.88 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 7 on NSDL's website, Newsrise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 7 Foreign Banks -206.05 bln Public Sector Banks 436.01 bln Private Sector Banks -147.94 bln Mutual Funds 43.00 bln Others 17.12 bln Primary Dealers -142.12 bln Constituents -195.64 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Up to Saturday, May 09 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 08 60020.00 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest May 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest May 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest May 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest May 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 11 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 11 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 11 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 11 189.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75 (4 States) 8.24% 2033 Interest May 11 12772.00 =========================================================== For the monthly inflows see: =========================================================== LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS * Indian govt's cash with RBI for auction falls to 675.77 bln rupees on May 6 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 106.05 bln rupees on May 7 * India cbank says reverse repo bids fall to 32.90 bln rupees on May 6 * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.99 trln rupees on May 1 * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 58.98 bln rupees on May 6 ($1 = 64.1607 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Rafael Nam)