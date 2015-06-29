GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro fell almost 2 percent and share prices tumbled across Asia on Monday as Greece looked set to default on its debt repayment this week, forcing Athens to impose capital controls to halt bank runs. * The euro tumbled in Asian trading on Monday after Greece failed to strike a deal with its lenders, taking it a step closer to a debt default that could force its exit from the euro zone. * Oil prices fell in early Asian trade, with U.S. crude dropping below $59 after Greece imposed capital controls as lenders refused to extend the country's bailout. * U.S. equity futures dropped sharply and bond futures rallied at the beginning of trading on Sunday as the chances increased that Greece would default on its debt and exit the euro zone. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,811.84 (down 0.30 pct) * NSE index 8,381.10 (down 0.2 pct) * Rupee 63.64/65 per dollar (63.5950/6050) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.22 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.53 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 6.35/6.40 pct (6.85/6.90 pct) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 26 $46.98 mln Month-to-date $308.48 mln Year-to-date $8.04 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 26 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 26 Foreign Banks 8.75 bln Public Sector Banks -3.66 bln Private Sector Banks 0.61 bln Mutual Funds 3.50 bln Others -3.74 bln Primary Dealers -5.71 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 37350.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT (in bln rupees) DATE Treasury bills 150 July 1 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 25 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 80.66 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 55.42 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.57 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)