GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged up and the euro sagged in early Asian trading on Tuesday as Greece lurched toward defaulting on a looming debt payment, raising the likelihood of the cash-strapped nation's exit from the euro zone. * The euro held on to gains on Tuesday after surging against the dollar as the initial shock of seeing Greece heading for a debt default eased slightly, but tensions remained high as the market awaited further developments in the deepening crisis. * Oil futures hovered below three-week lows on Tuesday after Greeks took to the streets to protest against austerity following a bank shutdown, keeping investors away from riskier assets and putting Brent crude on course for a second month of declines. * The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Monday, with benchmark yields falling to one-week lows, as investors parked money in U.S. safe-haven government debt on bets that a potential Greek exit from the euro zone could stress markets worldwide. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,645.15 (down 0.60 pct) * NSE index 8,318.40 (down 0.75 pct) * Rupee 63.84/85 per dollar (63.64/65) * 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.26 pct (7.22 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.56 pct (7.53 pct) * Call money 6.90/7.00 pct (6.35/6.40 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Moody's: India's rural demand to remain soft, a credit negative for rated issuers * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 140 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) of treasury bills on July 2, including 80 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 60 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Monday. FACTORS TO WATCH * Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman U.K. Sinha at a mutual fund conference * Government to release April-May fiscal deficit data and May infrastructure output data * State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya to brief media on pact with MakeMyTrip.com KEY DEALS * India's Aditya Birla Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in two years, a company official said on Monday. The non-banking financial company will offer an annual coupon of 8.90 percent on these notes, the official, who declined to be identified, told Newsrise. * State-owned Food Corporation of India is likely to leave the rupee corporate bond market and opt for a placement of a 400 billion rupee ($6.3 billion) note to Life Insurance Corp of India. As the jumbo bond, at a maturity of up to 10 years, will carry an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from the government, it will have a local rating of AAA (SO). FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 29* -$111.52 mln Month-to-date** -$416.71 mln Year-to-date** $6.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 29 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* June 29 -$100.09 mln Month-to-date $208.39 mln Year-to-date $7.94 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 29 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 29 Foreign Banks -27.94 bln Public Sector Banks 11.66 bln Private Sector Banks 14.59 bln Mutual Funds -9.90 bln Others 12.16 bln Primary Dealers -0.58 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 37350.00 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JUNE 29 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 58.53 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 55.42 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.60 trln rupees ($1 = 63.7535 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat and Abhishek Vishnoi)