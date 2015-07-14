GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes that Greece's conditional bailout agreement would bring to an end that country's debt crisis, though caution kept broad gains in check. * The dollar strengthened against the yen and euro on Tuesday after Greece finally agreed to a debt deal with its creditors and allowed the market focus to shift back towards U.S. and European yield differentials. * Oil prices dipped early on Tuesday as the market waited for an announcement on a nuclear deal between Iran and six global powers that could see an easing of sanctions against Tehran and a gradual increase in its oil exports. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday after Greek and euro zone leaders reached a deal that is likely to keep Greece in the single currency and as a large corporate bond deal weighed on the market. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,961.19 (up 1.08 pct) * NSE index 8,459.65 (up 1.19 pct) * Rupee 63.51/52 per dollar (63.39/40) * 10-year bond yield 7.87 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.14 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.45 pct (7.41 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Power Finance Corp plans to raise 3 billion rupees selling tax-free bonds maturing in 10, 15 and 20 years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Monday. The state-run company will offer the 10-year bonds at an annual coupon of 7.16 percent, the 15-year bonds at 7.39 percent and the 20-year notes at 7.45 percent, based on calculations of similar maturity government bonds, bankers added. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Higher food prices pushed India's retail inflation to an eight-month high in June, government data showed on Monday, dampening hopes of an interest rate cut by the central bank in the near future. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is likely to release trade data for June between July 13-17. There is no fixed date or time for the data release. * India will release WPI data for June at noon (0630 GMT). Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.75 63.86 63.74 63.70-73 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 13* $83.12 mln Month-to-date** $445.31 mln Year-to-date** $6.79 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 13 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 13 -$33.85 mln Month-to-date $49.38 mln Year-to-date $8.05 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 13 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 13 Foreign Banks -36.74 bln Public Sector Banks 44.48 bln Private Sector Banks -4.94 bln Mutual Funds 6.40 bln Others 8.84 bln Primary Dealers -18.04 bln Constituents 0.10 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 405.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 446.60 (2 States) SDL 08.13%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1626.00 (4 States) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1261.70 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 631.63 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 938.40 (2 States) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE OMO sale 100 bln rupees July 14 State loans 77.75 bln rupees July 14 Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 15 Dated papers 150 bln rupees July 17 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 13 * India cbank says repo bids fall to 24.77 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 24.56 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances at 3.56 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)