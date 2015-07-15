GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks extended early gains on Wednesday after a raft of upbeat Chinese data reassured anxious investors after a stock market rout there had heightened worries of a potentially damaging blow to the world's second-largest economy. * Sterling was broadly higher early on Wednesday after the Bank of England put the prospect of an interest rate hike front and centre, while a surprise fall in U.S. retail sales kept the dollar pinned down. * Oil prices rose on Wednesday as traders expect a delay in Iranian crude supplies returning to the market after Tehran and six world powers reached a nuclear compromise, but analysts said prices would still remain low due to oversupply. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after data showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in June, adding to speculation that tepid economic data may lead the Federal Reserve to wait longer before raising interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,932.90 (down 0.10 pct) * NSE index 8,454.10 (down 0.07 pct) * Rupee 63.39/40 per dollar (63.51/52) * 10-year bond yield 7.82 pct (7.87 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.45 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Bajaj Auto Finance plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Tuesday. The auto finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.90 percent to investors of this issue, they said. FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India is likely to release trade data for June between July 13-17. There is no fixed date or time for the data release. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.73 63.76 63.53 63.63-65 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 14* $42.59 mln Month-to-date** $532.31 mln Year-to-date** $6.88 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 14 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 14 $39.91 mln Month-to-date $89.29 mln Year-to-date $8.09 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 14 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 14 Foreign Banks -21.19 bln Public Sector Banks -0.05 bln Private Sector Banks 8.34 bln Mutual Funds -0.15 bln Others 8.01 bln Primary Dealers 5.00 bln Constituents 11.77 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 30303.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 16 110270.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 16 60000.00 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE State loans 77.75 bln rupees July 14 Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 15 Dated papers 150 bln rupees July 17 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 14 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 28.62 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 24.56 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.60 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)