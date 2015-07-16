GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks were mostly higher on Thursday after the Greek parliament approved a bailout plan while the dollar stood tall after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reinforced expectations for a U.S. rate hike. * The euro edged lower on Thursday after Greece's parliament approved the austerity plan demanded by its lenders, while the U.S. dollar firmed as the Federal Reserve chief did not waver from her views that a rate hike was on the cards this year. * Oil prices rose on Thursday morning after data showed that U.S. crude inventories dropped and refinery demand was high. * U.S. Treasury prices rallied on Wednesday as concerns about global growth sparked safety buying, even as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen repeated that an interest rate hike is likely this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,198.29 (up 0.95 pct) * NSE index 8,523.80 (up 0.82 pct) * Rupee 63.41/42 per dollar (63.39/40) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.82 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.20 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.48 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.20/7.25 pct) KEY DEALS * India's L&T Housing Finance Ltd plans to raise funds selling subordinated bonds maturing in 10 years, a company official told Newsrise on Wednesday. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 9.30 percent on these bonds, the official, who declined to be identified, said. * Vodafone India ( IPO-VODA.BO ) is planning to raise 17 billion rupees ($268 million) through a bond offering soon, according to DCM banking sources. The bonds might have tenors of three to five years, the sources told IFR. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's goods exports fell for the seventh straight month in June as global demand remained sluggish, underscoring the challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi will face to maintain and further boost economic growth. Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.65 63.85 63.70 63.80-82 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 15* $64.35 mln Month-to-date** $602.46 mln Year-to-date** $6.95 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 15 $48.89 mln Month-to-date $40.40 mln Year-to-date $8.05 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 15 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 15 Foreign Banks 3.41 bln Public Sector Banks 10.01 bln Private Sector Banks -1.19 bln Mutual Funds -7.48 bln Others -2.27 bln Primary Dealers -2.56 bln Constituents 11.36 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 30303.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 16 110270.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 16 60000.00 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated papers 150 bln rupees July 17 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 15 * India's cbank says repo bids fall to 25.77 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 27.61 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.63 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)