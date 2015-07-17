GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks nudged up on Friday, helped by a rise in Chinese shares, while the dollar extended gains versus the euro and yen as economic indicators bolstered expectations for a U.S. rate hike by year-end. * The dollar held at two-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having extended gains as the market shifted its focus to an eventual hike in U.S. interest rates. * Oil prices rose slightly on Friday in thin trade in Asia, underpinned by a power outage at Britain's largest oilfield, though risks of oversupply following the Iranian nuclear deal and mixed economic data held back prices. * The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Thursday on expectations the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates this year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,446.12 (up 0.88 pct) * NSE index 8,608.05 (up 0.99 pct) * Rupee 63.5050/5150 per dollar (63.41/42) * 10-year bond yield 7.84 pct (7.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.19 pct (7.20 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.48 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) KEY DEALS * Nuclear Power Corp of India is planning to raise 35 billion rupees ($551 million) through the sale of bonds with a tenor of up to 15 years. Bids for the offering might be called as early as next week, according to DCM bankers. The company is fully owned by the Indian Government and is locally rated Triple A. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India's central bank to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.73 63.78 63.71 63.73-76 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 16* $117.48 mln Month-to-date** $661.06 mln Year-to-date** $7.01 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 16 $22.52 mln Month-to-date $17.88 mln Year-to-date $8.02 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 16 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 16 Foreign Banks -3.24 bln Public Sector Banks 7.74 bln Private Sector Banks 1.60 bln Mutual Funds -6.32 bln Others -0.62 bln Primary Dealers 0.85 bln Constituents 4.49 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated papers 150 bln rupees July 17 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 16 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 26.62 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 27.61 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.66 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)