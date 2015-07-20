GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S dollar held broad gains in Asia on Monday as investors looked ahead to higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve, while gold slumped to five-year lows as a lack of global inflation left little to hedge against. * The dollar hit a three-month high against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after solid U.S. inflation and housing data supported expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months. * Oil prices held steady in early Asian trade on Monday as a resurgence in U.S. drilling activity seen earlier this month seemed to fizzle out, while data showed Saudi Arabian exports fell to the lowest in five months despite record output. * The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattened on Friday after solid data on inflation and housing bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve is closer to raising interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 28,463.31 (up 0.06 pct) * NSE index 8,609.85 (up 0.02 pct) * Rupee 63.4650/4750 per dollar (63.5050/5150) * 10-year bond yield 7.83 pct (7.84 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.18 pct (7.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.47 pct (7.47 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) Non-deliverable forwards Pvs Day For live prices see Open High Low Close 63.72 63.74 63.65 63.70-72 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) July 17* $95.43 mln Month-to-date** $779.91 mln Year-to-date** $7.13 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 17 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* July 17 $31.19 mln Month-to-date $49.07 mln Year-to-date $8.05 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on July 17 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) July 17 Foreign Banks -11.59 bln Public Sector Banks -3.99 bln Private Sector Banks 13.56 bln Mutual Funds 7.65 bln Others 15.99 bln Primary Dealers -21.63 bln Constituents 12.20 bln INFLOWS ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 266.54 (8 States) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 20 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 20 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 428.00 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jul 20 867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 20 4439.50 ============================================================= For the full table of June inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees July 22 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON JULY 17 * India cbank says repo bids rise to 26.80 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 28.32 bln rupees * India cbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.59 trln rupees (Compiled by Swati Bhat)