GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks looked vulnerable to another sell-off on Tuesday, with investors gripped by fears of a hard landing for the Chinese economy, the world's most important growth engine. * The dollar extended its gains versus the yen on Tuesday and rose 1.4 percent on the day at one point, as a rise in U.S. stock index futures helped ease risk aversion. * Crude oil markets recovered somewhat on Tuesday from sharp falls in the previous session but they remained at 2009 levels as Asian equities kept tumbling, triggering fears of an economic tailspin in the region. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Monday, with benchmark yields falling to four-month lows, as investors worldwide scrambled for low-risk assets and dumped stocks and other risky investments on worries that China's problems will hurt the global economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,741.56 (down 5.94 pct) * NSE index 7,809.00 (down 5.92 pct) * Rupee 66.64/65 per dollar (65.8250/8350) * 10-year bond yield 7.89 pct (7.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.98 pct (6.92 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.34 pct (7.30 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) KEY DEALS * India Infradebt Ltd. plans to raise 2.60 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Monday. The infrastructure financing company will pay an annual coupon of 8.65 percent to investors of these bonds. OVERNIGHT NEWS * An expected slowdown in China's economy and the devaluation of its yuan currency are reasons for worry, Indian television channels quoted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as saying on Monday after a collapse in Chinese stocks caused a global selloff. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 67.12 67.55 67.20 67.52-58 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 24* -$792.04 mln Month-to-date** -$644.87 mln Year-to-date** $6.54 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 24 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 24 -$12.30 mln Month-to-date $18.83 mln Year-to-date $7.92 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 24 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 24 Foreign Banks -38.70 bln Public Sector Banks 64.12 bln Private Sector Banks 5.57 bln Mutual Funds -0.70 bln Others -3.71 bln Primary Dealers -26.57 bln Constituents -11.10 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.00%, 2019 Interest Aug 25 400.00 (ORISSA) SDL 08.04%, 2025 Interest Aug 25 475.57 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Aug 25 1936.03 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Aug 25 787.06 (6 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Aug 25 403.50 (ASSAM) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Aug 25 2424.00 (3 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 06.20%, 2015 Redemption Aug 25 82464.80 (28 States) ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 26 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 28 State Loans 89.50 bln rupees Aug 25 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG. 24 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 125.08 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 16.47 bln rupees on Aug 22 * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.67 trln rupees ($1 = 66.0238 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)