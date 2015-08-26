GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as investors feared fresh rate cuts in China would not be enough stabilise its cooling economy or halt a collapse in its stock markets. * The dollar edged down against the euro and yen on Wednesday as sentiment remained shaky even after China embarked on much-anticipated policy easing steps. * Crude oil futures held in a narrow band on Wednesday not far off 6-1/2 year lows after China's central bank moved to support the country's stumbling economy, while concerns about a supply glut capped gains. * U.S. Treasuries prices sagged on Tuesday as China's lowering of interest rates and required bank reserves reduced investor anxiety and sparked selling of U.S. government bonds and other safe-haven assets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,032.38 (up 1.13 pct) * NSE index 7,880.70 (up 0.92 pct) * Rupee 66.10/11 per dollar (66.64/65) * 10-year bond yield 7.81 pct (7.89 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.98 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.30 pct (7.34 pct) * Call money 6.30/6.35 pct (7.15/7.20 pct) KEY DEALS * ICICI Home Finance Co. plans to raise funds selling zero-coupon bonds maturing in 18 months, two merchant bankers told Newsrise on Tuesday. The private lender will pay an internal rate of return of 8.70 percent to investors of this issue, they said. * Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. has raised 3.00 billion rupees through an issue of bonds maturing in three years, merchant bankers told Newsrise on Tuesday. The company will pay an annual coupon of 9.10 percent to investors of these bonds, which have a put option at the end of 15 months, they added. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The Reserve Bank of India will release the names of banks it deems "systemically important" within two-three days, Deputy Governor R. Gandhi said on Tuesday. * Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.70 66.85 66.41 66.90-95 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 25* -$314.67 mln Month-to-date** -$1.42 bln Year-to-date** $5.77 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 25 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 25 $49.92 mln Month-to-date $68.75 mln Year-to-date $7.97 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 25 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 25 Foreign Banks -32.05 bln Public Sector Banks 12.71 bln Private Sector Banks 20.78 bln Mutual Funds -0.61 bln Others -4.94 bln Primary Dealers 4.11 bln Constituents 25.92 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 24.30 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.75%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.77%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 87.93 (2 States) SDL 09.80%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 539.00 (2 States) SDL 09.84%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 1535.15 (3 States) SDL 09.85%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 492.50 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 26 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 28 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG. 25 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 129.83 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 16.47 bln rupees on Aug 24 * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.69 trln rupees ($1 = 66.0238 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)