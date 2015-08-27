GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks rose on Thursday as a sharp rebound on Wall Street helped soothe investors' tattered nerves, while the dollar rallied as risk aversion eased. * The yen nursed broad losses early on Thursday as demand for the safe-haven currency dropped after an abrupt turnaround in risk appetite saw Wall Street post its biggest one-day gain in four years. * Brent crude climbed by more than $1 a barrel on Thursday on an unexpected fall in U.S. crude inventories and a rally in global equity markets, but a stronger dollar capped gains. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices stumbled on Wednesday after a top Federal Reserve official scaled back his view of a rate increase in September in the wake of market turbulence stemming from worries about China's economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,714.66 (down 1.22 pct) * NSE index 7,791.85 (down 1.13 pct) * Rupee 66.1375/1475 per dollar (66.10/11) * 10-year bond yield 7.79 pct (7.81 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.92 pct (6.95 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.28 pct (7.30 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (6.30/6.35 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Housing Development Finance Corp. plans to raise at least 10 billion rupees by selling bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Wednesday. Te housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.50 percent on the notes and the issue has a greenshoe option to raise additional funds, they said. * India's Aditya Birla Retail Ltd. plans to raise 1.00 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Wednesday. The company will pay an annual coupon of 10.35 percent to investors of this issue, they said. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.63 66.68 66.60 66.42-47 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 26* -$354.38 mln Month-to-date** -$1.72 bln Year-to-date** $5.47 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 26 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 25 $49.92 mln Month-to-date $68.75 mln Year-to-date $7.97 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 25 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. Please note, data for Aug. 26 has not been updated. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 26 Foreign Banks 11.47 bln Public Sector Banks -6.96 bln Private Sector Banks 3.14 bln Mutual Funds -0.90 bln Others -6.19 bln Primary Dealers -0.56 bln Constituents 13.35 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Aug 27 536.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Aug 27 505.68 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Aug 27 538.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Aug 27 67.50 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Aug 27 453.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.08%, 2019 Interest Aug 27 227.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Aug 27 682.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 11.61 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 27 140903.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 27 60000.00 ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Aug 26 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 28 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG. 26 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 107.30 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 16.47 bln rupees on Aug 25 * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.70 trln rupees ($1 = 66.0238 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)