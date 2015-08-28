GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares extended a global rally on Friday after upbeat U.S. economic data calmed sentiment, with Chinese stocks jumping for the second day following a rocky start to the week. * The dollar held at one-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Friday, having benefited from upbeat U.S. data and as investors continued to cut back on safe-havens such as the yen. * Crude oil futures rose on Friday in Asian trading, adding to their biggest one-day rally in over six years the day before led by recovering equity markets and news of diminished crude supplies. * Most U.S. Treasuries prices were modestly lower on Thursday, as a rally on Wall Street and a surprisingly large upward revision on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter revived some bets the Federal Reserve would raise rates by year-end. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,231.19 (up 2.01 pct) * NSE index 7,948.95 (up 2.02 pct) * Rupee 66.04/05 per dollar (66.1375/1475) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (7.79 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.89 pct (6.92 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.26 pct (7.28 pct) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. raised 300 million rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The non-banking finance company will pay a coupon of 11.50 percent, which will be directly payable at maturity, they said. * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd. plans to raise at least 4 billion rupees selling two bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.48 percent on one issue, which has a put option after five years and four months, and 8.50 percent on the other, they said. * India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. has raised 480 million rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Thursday. The non-banking finance company will pay an internal rate of return of 8.6663 percent to investors of this issue, which would be payable at maturity. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank remains focused on bringing down consumer inflation to its target of 4 percent by March 2018, supporting an economy growing below potential, and ensuring banks pass on rate cuts, according to its annual report out on Thursday. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's central bank to release weekly foreign exchange reserve data at 1130 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.38 66.48 66.43 66.40-43 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 27* -$506.35 mln Month-to-date** -$2.08 bln Year-to-date** $5.11 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 27 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 27 -$8.93 mln Month-to-date -$2.47 mln Year-to-date $7.90 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 27 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 27 Foreign Banks 2.21 bln Public Sector Banks -6.46 bln Private Sector Banks 7.17 bln Mutual Funds 2.81 bln Others -3.42 bln Primary Dealers -2.30 bln Constituents 9.74 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 31800.00 ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Aug 28 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG. 27 * India cenbank says repo bids rise to 111.83 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI at 16.47 bln rupees on Aug 26 * India cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.75 trln rupees ($1 = 66.0238 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)