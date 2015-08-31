GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Monday and looked set for their worst monthly performance in three years after top Federal Reserve officials kept the door open for an interest rate hike in September and Chinese stock markets took a fresh tumble. * The dollar began the week under pressure on Monday, on track for monthly losses but off recent lows as investors kept alive hope that U.S. jobs data later this week would give the U.S. Federal Reserve reason to raise interest rates as early as next month. * Oil prices fell in Asia on Monday as traders took profits, snapping three days of gains last week that saw the biggest two-day rally in six years. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday, with most yields posting their biggest weekly rise in nine weeks as the Federal Reserve's No. 2 official suggested a September rate increase remained a possibility in the wake of global market turbulence this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,392.38 (up 0.61 pct) * NSE index 8,001.95 (up 0.67 pct) * Rupee 66.14/15 per dollar (66.04/05) * 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (7.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.90 pct (6.89 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.26 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Power Finance Corp likely to issue bonds next week, two merchant bankers told Newsrise. "The company is mulling issuing bonds with 3 to 5 years maturity or April 2018 maturity next week," said banker at private bank. Earlier this month, company had raised funds selling bonds maturing in three years at 8.17 percent coupon and 5-year bonds at coupon of 8.45 percent. * India's L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. has raised 1.50 billion rupees selling perpetual bonds, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Friday. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 9.90 percent on these bonds, they added. The bonds have a call option at the end of 10 years and the coupon may be increased by 100 basis points if the call option is not exercised. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank has not said it is done with interest rate cuts and will keep a close eye on incoming data, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday. * For investors worried about the health of emerging economies, India's gross domestic product data for April-June should supply some cheer on Monday - the country is expected to remain the fastest growing major economy for a second straight quarter. * Central bankers from around the world are telling their American counterparts that they are ready for a U.S. interest rate hike and would prefer that the Federal Reserve make the move without further ado. * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will let an executive order making it easier for businesses to buy land lapse on Monday after failing to win support from opposition parties in a major blow to his economic reform agenda. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's June quarter growth data to be released at 1200 GMT. * India fiscal deficit data for April to July period and infrastructure output data for July due sometime during the week. No fixed time for the release. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.57 66.63 66.54 66.54-59 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 28* $8.52 mln Month-to-date** -$2.56 bln Year-to-date** $4.63 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 28 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 28 $10.28 mln Month-to-date $7.81 mln Year-to-date $7.91 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 28 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 28 Foreign Banks -1.80 bln Public Sector Banks 29.16 bln Private Sector Banks -3.27 bln Mutual Funds -0.67 bln Others -1.14 bln Primary Dealers -22.27 bln Constituents 8.59 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 31 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 31 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================== For the full monthly inflows table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 2 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG. 28 * India cenbank says reverse repo bids rise to 48.98 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 11.96 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.7 trln rupees ($1 = 66.0238 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)