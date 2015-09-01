GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares fell on Tuesday and the dollar struggled
after twin surveys showed China's manufacturing sector in the
grip of its worst slump in several years, raising fresh fears
about the health of its economy.
* Oil prices fell 3 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, with
investors covering short positions and taking profits after
Brent and U.S. crude soared more than 8 percent in the previous
session.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,283.09 (down 0.41 pct)
* NSE index 7,971.30 (down 0.38 pct)
* Rupee 66.48/49 per dollar (66.14/15)
* 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (steady)
* 5-year OIS rate 6.91 pct (6.90 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (steady)
* Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.10/7.15 pct)
KEY DEALS
* India's Mahindra Integrated Township Ltd. plans to raise
1.00 billion rupees selling staggered redemption bonds maturing
in three years to five years, three merchant bankers said on
Moonday. The company, which is a subsidiary of Mahindra
Lifespace Developers Ltd., will pay an internal rate of return
of 9.60 percent along with a premium at maturity to investors,
the bankers told Newsrise.
* India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd. plans to raise at least
3.00 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, four
merchant bankers told Newrise on Monday. The housing finance
company will pay an annual coupon of 8.45 percent on these
bonds, they said.
* India's Religare Finvest Ltd., a subsidiary of Religare
Enterprises Ltd., plans to raise 13.20 billion rupees selling
bonds with multiple maturities, three merchant bankers told
Newsrise on Monday. The company will raise 1.30 and 1.40 billion
rupees through sale of bonds maturing in three months and four
days and six months and two days at a coupon of 9.15 percent and
9.25 percent respectively.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian growth slowed more than expected in the quarter to
June, a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will
prompt more urgent calls from his aides for interest rate cuts.
* India's central bank named State Bank of India and ICICI
Bank on Monday as "systemically important", lining the lenders
up for tougher supervision to avoid collapses that could rattle
the financial system and economy.
* The rescue of India's economy may come down to the
spending power of people like 26-year-old Avni Rambhiya. A
financial analyst, she recently received a pay rise, is eating
out more often and has stopped bringing home-cooked meals to the
office in a tiffin, the traditional Indian lunchbox.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* India Nikkei manufacturing PMI data to be released at 0500
GMT.
Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels)
For live prices see
Open High Low Close
66.82 66.90 66.80 66.80-85
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars)
Aug 31* -$82.85 mln
Month-to-date** -$2.55 bln
Year-to-date** $4.64 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 31
on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01*
Aug 31 $29.03 mln
Month-to-date $36.84 mln
Year-to-date $7.94 bln
Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 31 on
NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise
calculation.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Aug 31
Foreign Banks -11.59 bln
Public Sector Banks 22.75 bln
Private Sector Banks 4.81 bln
Mutual Funds -14.20 bln
Others -7.37 bln
Primary Dealers 5.60 bln
Constituents 5.01 bln
ISSUANCES
PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 2
Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Sept. 4
LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG. 31
* India cenbank says repo bids rise to 54.73 bln rupees
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 11.96 bln
rupees
* India's cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.68
trln rupees
($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)