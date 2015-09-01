GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell on Tuesday and the dollar struggled after twin surveys showed China's manufacturing sector in the grip of its worst slump in several years, raising fresh fears about the health of its economy. * Oil prices fell 3 percent in Asian trade on Tuesday, with investors covering short positions and taking profits after Brent and U.S. crude soared more than 8 percent in the previous session. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,283.09 (down 0.41 pct) * NSE index 7,971.30 (down 0.38 pct) * Rupee 66.48/49 per dollar (66.14/15) * 10-year bond yield 7.78 pct (steady) * 5-year OIS rate 6.91 pct (6.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (steady) * Call money 7.25/7.30 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) KEY DEALS * India's Mahindra Integrated Township Ltd. plans to raise 1.00 billion rupees selling staggered redemption bonds maturing in three years to five years, three merchant bankers said on Moonday. The company, which is a subsidiary of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., will pay an internal rate of return of 9.60 percent along with a premium at maturity to investors, the bankers told Newsrise. * India's LIC Housing Finance Ltd. plans to raise at least 3.00 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, four merchant bankers told Newrise on Monday. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.45 percent on these bonds, they said. * India's Religare Finvest Ltd., a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd., plans to raise 13.20 billion rupees selling bonds with multiple maturities, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Monday. The company will raise 1.30 and 1.40 billion rupees through sale of bonds maturing in three months and four days and six months and two days at a coupon of 9.15 percent and 9.25 percent respectively. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian growth slowed more than expected in the quarter to June, a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will prompt more urgent calls from his aides for interest rate cuts. * India's central bank named State Bank of India and ICICI Bank on Monday as "systemically important", lining the lenders up for tougher supervision to avoid collapses that could rattle the financial system and economy. * The rescue of India's economy may come down to the spending power of people like 26-year-old Avni Rambhiya. A financial analyst, she recently received a pay rise, is eating out more often and has stopped bringing home-cooked meals to the office in a tiffin, the traditional Indian lunchbox. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India Nikkei manufacturing PMI data to be released at 0500 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.82 66.90 66.80 66.80-85 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Aug 31* -$82.85 mln Month-to-date** -$2.55 bln Year-to-date** $4.64 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 31 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Aug 31 $29.03 mln Month-to-date $36.84 mln Year-to-date $7.94 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug. 31 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 31 Foreign Banks -11.59 bln Public Sector Banks 22.75 bln Private Sector Banks 4.81 bln Mutual Funds -14.20 bln Others -7.37 bln Primary Dealers 5.60 bln Constituents 5.01 bln ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 2 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Sept. 4 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON AUG. 31 * India cenbank says repo bids rise to 54.73 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 11.96 bln rupees * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances rise to 3.68 trln rupees ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)