GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off on the back foot on Wednesday after weak manufacturing activity reports from both the U.S. and China sent Wall Street reeling, while the dollar steadied after steep losses. * The dollar and commodity currencies like the Aussie were on the defensive on Wednesday as another stormy 24-hour session for financial markets forced investors to unwind well established trades, sending the euro and safe-haven yen higher. * Oil prices fell as much as over 2 percent in early Asian trade on Wednesday, as a stronger than expected build in U.S. crude oil stocks and weaker U.S. manufacturing data fuelled a rout in prices that started in the previous session. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after data showing weakness in the Chinese and U.S. manufacturing sectors fueled safe-haven bids, while possible selling of long-dated Treasuries by foreign central banks capped those bonds' gains. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,696.44 (down 2.23 pct) * NSE index 7,785.85 (down 2.33 pct) * Rupee 66.2150/2250 per dollar (66.48/49) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.92 pct (6.91 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (steady) * Call money 6.80/6.85 pct (7.25/7.30 pct) KEY DEALS * National Highways Authority of India Ltd. plans to raise funds through a private placement of tax-free bonds this week, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Tuesday. The company will look to issue bonds with 10-year, 15-year and 20-year maturities and is likely to invite commitment bids on Wednesday, an official at a private bank said. * India's Power Finance Corp. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in three years and five years, three merchant bankers told Newsrise on Tuesday. The company has set an upper cap of 8.25 percent for the three-year papers and 8.36 percent for the five-year bonds, bankers added. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has waived retrospective imposition of a minimum alternative tax (MAT) affecting foreign funds, the Finance Minister said on Tuesday, a move that could resolve a dispute that had shaken investor confidence. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India money supply data to be released by the central bank during the day. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.80 66.85 66.74 66.82-85 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 1* -$101.96 mln Month-to-date** (August) -$2.55 bln Year-to-date** $4.56 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 1 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 1 $111.14 mln Year-to-date $8.05 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 1 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 1 Foreign Banks 7.39 bln Public Sector Banks -14.21 bln Private Sector Banks -3.43 bln Mutual Funds 19.28 bln Others -15.56 bln Primary Dealers 6.53 bln Constituents 3.28 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) =========================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 2 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Sept. 4 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 1 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 66.87 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances at 3.68 trln rupees ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees)