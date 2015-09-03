GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares struggled to recover on Thursday with volatility remaining high, while emerging economy and commodity-linked currencies softened as investors worried about the global repercussions of slower growth in China. * The dollar climbed against the euro and yen on Thursday as global investors tentatively stepped back into riskier equities, tempering the recent rush to unwind carry trades that had boosted the single currency and the Japanese unit. * Oil fell on Thursday on an unexpected build in U.S. crude stocks and a stronger dollar, but a recovery in Asian shares after Wall Street posted a near 2-percent gain overnight helped support prices. * U.S. safe-haven Treasuries prices slipped on Wednesday on greater risk appetite, with long-dated prices falling the most on continued speculation of foreign central bank selling. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,453.56 (down 0.95 pct) * NSE index 7,717.00 (down 0.88 pct) * Rupee 66.1850/1950 per dollar (66.2150/2250) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (steady) * 5-year OIS rate 6.92 pct (steady) * 1-year OIS rate 7.26 pct (7.27 pct) * Call money 6.50/6.55 pct (6.80/6.85 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless specified) * National Highways Authority of India Ltd. plans to raise at least five billion rupees through an issue of tax-free bonds, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday. The company has invited bids from bankers on September 8. It will issue bonds with 10 year and 15 year maturities, the bankers said. * India's Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd. plans to raise funds through an issue of bonds maturing in five years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday. The company, which was set up to finance clean energy projects, will pay an annual coupon of 8.90 percent to investors of these bonds. * Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. plans to raise at least 2.00 billion rupees through an issue of bonds maturing in five years, merchant bankers said. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 9.35 percent to investors of these bonds, they said. * India's Hero FinCorp Ltd. plans to raise at least one billion rupees selling subordinated bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said. The non-banking financial company will offer an annual coupon of 9.35 percent on the papers, they said. * India's HDB Financial Services Ltd. plans to raise at least 500 million rupees selling bonds maturing in two years, three merchant bankers said. The company will pay an annual coupon of 8.76 percent to investors of this issue, they said. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's monsoon rains are likely to be below the prior forecast of 88 percent of the long-term average, the weather office chief said, which could make it the driest year since 2009 and worsen rural distress by cutting farm output. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Nikkei Services PMI to be released at 0500 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.68 66.68 66.63 66.64-67 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 2* -$237.25 mln Month-to-date** (August) -$186.69 mln Year-to-date** $4.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 2 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 2 $43.36 mln Month-to-date $154.50 mln Year-to-date $8.10 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 2 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 2 Foreign Banks 8.50 bln Public Sector Banks 2.64 bln Private Sector Banks 5.95 bln Mutual Funds 1.95 bln Others -0.96 bln Primary Dealers -18.08 bln Constituents 13.82 bln INFLOWS =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 869.20 (3 States) 7.38% 2015 Redemption Sep 03 473331.79 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 03 185000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 03 50080.00 SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) =========================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 2 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Sept. 4 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 2 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 28.19 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.67 trln rupees ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)