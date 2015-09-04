GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were mixed on Friday as caution about a U.S. jobs report jostled with signals from the European Central Bank that it is willing to take further steps to shore up the European economy. * The euro nursed losses early on Friday, having come under broad pressure after the European Central Bank gave a sobering assessment of the euro zone economy and suggested it may have to beef up its already massive stimulus program. * Oil prices eased in Asian trade on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data later in the day which is expected to play into the Federal Reserve's decision on the timing of any U.S. rate hike. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose modestly on Thursday after a dovish outlook from the European Central Bank made U.S. government debt more attractive than European counterparts, but caution ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. employment report limited gains. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,764.78 (up 1.22 pct) * NSE index 7,823.00 (up 1.37 pct) * Rupee 66.24/25 per dollar (66.1850/1950) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.93 pct (6.92 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.26 pct (7.26 pct) * Call money 6.30/6.35 pct (6.50/6.55 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless specified) * Tube Investments of India Ltd plans to raise 1.00 billion rupees ($15.1 million) selling bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said on Thursday. The company will offer an annual coupon of 8.90 percent to investors of this issue, they said. * India's Andhra Bank plans to raise 5 billion rupees through Basel III compliant Tier II bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said. The state-run lender invited bids from merchant bankers to set the annual coupon on the bonds. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India bank lending and foreign exchange reserves data to be released at 1130 GMT. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.58 66.64 66.40 66.53-56 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 3* -$59.50 mln Month-to-date** (August) -$417.20 mln Year-to-date** $4.22 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 3 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 3 -$40.15 mln Month-to-date $114.35 mln Year-to-date $8.06 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 3 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 3 Foreign Banks 6.95 bln Public Sector Banks -12.53 bln Private Sector Banks 10.11 bln Mutual Funds 0.33 bln Others -8.42 bln Primary Dealers 3.56 bln Constituents 29.43 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 134.25 (ASSAM) ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 2 Dated bonds 140 bln rupees Sept. 4 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 3 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 27.77 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.63 trln rupees ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)