GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks weakened on Monday, taking early cues from Wall Street's slide after the August jobs report failed to give a clear view on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, while participants also nervously awaited the restart of Chinese financial markets following the long weekend. * The dollar nursed its losses on Monday, after dropping on mixed U.S. employment data that failed to bring much clarity as to the timing of the U.S. Federal Reserve's long-awaited interest rate hike. * Crude futures fell about 2 percent on Friday as traders shrugged off a drop in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for oil and focused instead on a supply glut and declining stock prices on Wall Street. * U.S. medium- and long-dated Treasuries prices rose on Friday, while prices for short-dated notes were mostly flat, after U.S. monthly employment data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates later this month. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,201.90 (down 2.18 pct) * NSE index 7,655.05 (down 2.15 pct) * Rupee 66.46/47 per dollar (66.24/25) * 10-year bond yield 7.75 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.90 pct (6.93 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.25 pct (7.26 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.25 pct (6.30/6.35 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless specified) * India's Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd. has raised 100 million rupees through an issue of bonds maturing in seven years, three merchant bankers said on Friday. The housing finance company will pay an annual coupon of 9.80 percent to investors of these notes. * India's ECL Finance Ltd. has raised 800 million rupees through an issue of subordinated bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said on Friday. The non-banking financial services unit of Edelweiss Financial Services will pay an annual coupon of 10.62 percent to investors of these notes. * India's Andhra Bank has set an annual coupon of 8.58 percent for its issue of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds maturing in 10 years, three merchant bankers said. The state-run lender plans to raise up to 5 billion rupees through this issue and had invited bids from merchant bankers. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India current account and balance of payments data due during the week. There is no fixed date and time for the release. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.90 67.20 66.92 67.14-18 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 4* -$194.41 mln Month-to-date** (August) -$467.90 mln Year-to-date** $4.17 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 4 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 4 $4.97 mln Month-to-date $119.32 mln Year-to-date $8.06 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 4 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 4 Foreign Banks -17.26 bln Public Sector Banks 28.84 bln Private Sector Banks 11.83 bln Mutual Funds 6.30 bln Others 5.17 bln Primary Dealers -34.88 bln Constituents 15.01 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Sep 07 1053.50 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 07 1118.45 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 07 532.04 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 07 1209.60 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Sep 07 519.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE State govt bonds 96.50 bln rupees Sept. 8 Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 9 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 4 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 27.77 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 16.47 bln rupees * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 36.17 bln rupees ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)