GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks edged higher on Tuesday after a six-day losing streak and the dollar firmed against the safe-haven Japanese yen, but gains were muted ahead of Chinese data which could offer more clues on the health of its economy. * The dollar edged up against the yen early on Tuesday, as the prior session's gains in European and Tokyo equities tempered demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency. FRX/] * Oil prices remained weak on Tuesday as the global economic outlook darkened further and cooperation between oil producing countries to curb oversupply looked unlikely. O/R] * U.S. medium- and long-dated Treasuries prices rose on Friday, while prices for short-dated notes were mostly flat, after U.S. monthly employment data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates later this month. US/] LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,893.81 (down 1.22 pct) * NSE index 7,558.80 (down 1.26 pct) * Rupee 66.82/83 per dollar (66.46/47) * 10-year bond yield 7.80 pct (7.75 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (6.90 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 7.28 pct (7.25 pct) * Call money 6.70/6.75 pct (6.20/6.25 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless specified) * India's Godrej Agrovet Ltd. plans to raise 740 million rupees selling bonds maturing in 15 months, three merchant bankers said on Monday. The company will pay a coupon of 8.63 percent to investors of the issue, they said. * ABB India Ltd. has raised 6.00 billion rupees through an issue of bonds maturing in three years, data from National Securities Depository showed. The bonds will carry a variable coupon based on the Mumbai Interbank Overnight Rate and will be payable on a quarterly basis. * India's L&T Infrastructure Finance Co. has raised 3.00 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in three years, five years and seven years, three merchant bankers said. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.82 percent on all the three bond issues and has raised 1 billion rupees each from these notes, they added. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's current account and balance of payments data due during the week. There is no fixed date and time for the release. * Indian PM Narendra Modi meets finance minister, economic adviser, bankers and industry representatives on Tuesday to discuss the impact of global economic events on India. Time not known as yet. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Investments into Indian mutual funds surged in August from July even as share markets posted their worst month in nearly four years, signalling the continued retail support for equities despite a deteriorating outlook. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 67.23 67.30 67.26 67.27-32 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 7* -$123.80 mln Month-to-date** -$636.22 mln Year-to-date** $4.00 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 7 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 7 -$149.80 mln Month-to-date -$30.48 mln Year-to-date $7.91 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 7 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 7 Foreign Banks -12.84 bln Public Sector Banks 43.31 bln Private Sector Banks -18.88 bln Mutual Funds -4.60 bln Others -1.30 bln Primary Dealers -5.70 bln Constituents 7.25 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) 7.40% 2035 Interest Sep 09 19240.00 ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE State govt bonds 106.50 bln rupees Sept. 8 Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 9 Dated securities 140 bln rupees Sept. 11 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 7 * India's cenbank says repo bids fall to 22.46 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 13.02 bln rupees * India's cenbank says banks' cash balances at 3.66 trln rupees on Sept 3 ($1 = 66.80 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)