GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares caught a tailwind on Wednesday after upbeat German economic data powered gains in U.S. and European markets, while the safe-haven yen skidded as investors' mood turned positive. * The dollar gained against the safe-haven yen on Wednesday, boosted by a surge in European and U.S. stocks amid a global recovery in risk appetite that also drove rallies in commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars. * Crude oil prices remained steady but at low levels in early Asian trading on Wednesday as concerns remained that high global production was being met by increasingly slowing demand. * U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors prepared for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates next week for the first time in almost a decade, and as the Treasury sells $58 billion in new supply this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,317.87 (up 1.70 pct) * NSE index 7,688.25 (up 1.71 pct) * Rupee 66.5450/5550 per dollar (66.82/83) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (7.80 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (steady) * 1-year OIS rate 7.27 pct (7.28 pct) * Call money 8.15/8.20 pct (6.70/6.75 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by Newsrise, unless specified) * India's Hero Cycles Ltd. has raised 1 billion rupees selling three bonds, the first one maturing in two years, 10 months and 20 days and the other two maturing in four years and five years respectively, three merchant bankers said on Tuesday. The cycle manufacturing company will offer an annual coupon of 9.20 percent on the three bonds, they added. * India's Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. plans to raise funds selling bonds maturing in seven years, a company official said on Tuesday. The non-banking financial company will offer an annual coupon of 8.85 percent on these papers, the official, who declined to be identified, said. * India's L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd. plans to raise 2.50 billion rupees through an issue of bonds maturing in 20 years, three merchant bankers said. The company, a special purpose vehicle set up by Larsen & Toubro Ltd. for the Hyderabad rail project, is in talks with merchant bankers to set the coupon on the bond issue. * India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd. has raised 1.00 billion rupees selling bonds maturing in 15 months, three merchant bankers said. The non-banking finance company will pay an annual coupon of 8.60 percent to investors of this issue, they said. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's current account and balance of payments data due during the week. There is no fixed date and time for the release. * Economist India summit in Delhi to run all day. Key speakers include finance minister Arun Jaitley, RBI deputy governor Mundra among others. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 67.10 67.00 66.78 66.77-81 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 8* -$99.40 mln Month-to-date** -$756.49 mln Year-to-date** $3.88 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 8 -$92.26 mln Month-to-date -$122.70 mln Year-to-date $7.82 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 8 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 8 Foreign Banks -6.42 bln Public Sector Banks 5.62 bln Private Sector Banks 6.03 bln Mutual Funds 0.40 bln Others -8.64 bln Primary Dealers 3.01 bln Constituents 12.60 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) 7.40% 2035 Interest Sep 09 19240.00 ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 140 bln rupees Sept. 9 Dated securities 140 bln rupees Sept. 11 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 8 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 29.07 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI unchanged at 13.02 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances 3.67 trln rupees on Sept 4 ($1 = 66.50 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)