GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks fell on Thursday after U.S. stocks retreated overnight and as Japan machinery orders unexpectedly shrank, deflating investors' appetite for riskier assets. * The New Zealand dollar tumbled on Thursday, taking down the Australian dollar with it, after the New Zealand's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate and signalled it may ease policy further as the economy softens. * Crude oil prices slipped a fraction in early trading on Thursday as shrinking Japanese machinery orders fuelled concerns that weak levels of investment could further erode already slow growth in Asia. * U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday as higher yields lured fund managers and other investors back to the market, and after an auction of new 10-year notes saw solid demand. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,719.58 (up 1.59 pct) * NSE index 7,818.60 (up 1.70 pct) * Rupee 66.4050/4150 per dollar (66.5450/5550) * 10-year bond yield 7.77 pct (steady) * 5-year OIS rate 6.95 pct (steady) * 1-year OIS rate 7.28 pct (7.27 pct) * Call money 6.45/6.50 pct (8.15/8.20 pct) KEY DEALS (All issues as reported by NewsRise, unless specified) * India's Srei Equipment Finance Ltd plans to raise at least 1.50 billion rupees through sale of three bonds issues, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday. The company will issue bonds maturing in five years and seven months at an annual coupon of 10.30 percent. It will also issue papers maturing in seven years and seven months and 10 years at a coupon of 10.40 percent and 10.50 percent respectively. * India's L&T FinCorp Ltd raised 7.50 billion rupees selling three separate bonds with variable maturities, data from National Securities Depository Ltd showed. The non-banking finance company will offer an annual coupon of 8.99 percent to investors of these bonds. * India's Tata Motors Finance Ltd has raised 1.00 billion rupees selling zero-coupon bonds maturing in two years and six months, two merchant bankers said. The company will pay an internal rate of return of 9 percent on these notes, they said. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank is holding "active" discussions with the government on the formation of a monetary policy committee that would decide interest rates, a deputy governor of the bank, S.S. Mundra, said on Wednesday. * India's government dropped a plan on Wednesday to reconvene parliament to secure approval for a goods and services tax because it lacks political support, in a new setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's faltering plans to revamp the economy. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India's current account and balance of payments data due during the week. There is no fixed date and time for the release. Non-deliverable forwards (Pvs day closing levels) For live prices see Open High Low Close 66.86 67.09 66.84 67.07-12 FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net Dollars) Sept 9* -$68.07 mln Month-to-date** -$851.76 mln Year-to-date** $3.79 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFII INFII01* Sept 9 -$115.80 mln Month-to-date -$238.54 mln Year-to-date $7.70 bln Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 9 on NSDL's website, debt utilisation status data, NewsRise calculation. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept. 9 Foreign Banks -4.97 bln Public Sector Banks 6.93 bln Private Sector Banks 4.35 bln Mutual Funds 5.90 bln Others -2.20 bln Primary Dealers -10.01 bln Constituents 16.17 bln INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 849.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 505.69 (2 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 360.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 540.60 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 36.08 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.04%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 904.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.06%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 181.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.06%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 906.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 09.08%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 908.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 10 175000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 10 60000.00 ============================================================== For full details on monthly inflows, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated securities 140 bln rupees Sept. 11 LIQUIDITY OPERATIONS ON SEPT. 9 * India's cenbank says repo bids rise to 177.69 bln rupees * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 16.47 bln rupees * India cenbank says banks' cash balances fall to 3.66 trln rupees ($1 = 66.30 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)